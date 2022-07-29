They all say the same things, the pilots who leave the scene. The family, the new challenges, the desire to see the world from another angle. Sebastian Vettel he added the unusual and admirable desire to engage in social issues that he has already helped raise in his last season of activity.

That he read, that he documented himself, that he was curious about the events off the slopes had been evident for some time. An opening that clashed a lot with the closure, however, on everything that was personal, as if announcing that he had become a father or that he was married, had been sacrileges to be preserved to his fans, to the people in general. A strange guynot yet perfectly decipherable, undoubtedly original and interesting to investigate. Certainly in an evolutionary phase, of possible surprises. Little German for the emotionality shown in the second part of his career, very German in the application at work, in the desire to understand the technique, in the method. Really deep in everything else? Mah. Suspicious and on the constant defensive (one of the few things that have united him to his idol Schumacher) certainly yes, even in a way that is not always logical. Capable of unpredictable outbursts – remember what he did with Hamilton in Baku in 2017? – so much so as to cast doubt on a constancy of balance and reasoning: in some ways mature, in others childish.

But there were two Vettels. The first, extraordinary, is the one that gave Toro Rosso the triumph of Monza in 2008, when it dominated in the deluge, surprising all “large“With one of the most beautiful races of the last fifty years. Red Bull rightly took him under its wing and he, despite being opposed in the prediction by an adverse mathematics, surprisingly won the first world championship in Abu Dhabi, in 2010, mocking Alonso and Ferrari. No one could have guessed that this was the beginning of a four-year period of magic. Okay, for 4 years in a row Red Bull had the best car, but how can we forget Vettel’s contribution in winning pole positions, with fabulous dry laps, absence of errors, victories resulting from a sophisticated analysis of the race? It is logical that Ferrari would think of him for the post-Alonso, alongside Raikkonen, whom Seb immediately overshadowed.

Its balance sheet in Ferrari he talks about two second, two thirds, two fourth places in the world championship, but he never really came close to the title, due to not very competitive cars. When Leclerc joined the team, poor Vettel had no escape. And His real gaps emerged under stress and an unsuspected fragility of character, so much so that the doubt remains that he never really understood what Ferrari is, despite the effort to speak good Italian. Or he has entrusted himself, within the team, to the wrong people who have inadvertently led him astray, not even understanding the soul of the team.

However, his amazing years at Red Bull remain, which have positioned him in the history of Formula 1: only Schumacher, Hamilton and Fangio have won more titles; only Hamilton and Schumacher have taken more victories. A fabulous career, with 53 wins, 57 pole positions, 122 podiums: there is enough to consume a second quiet life, with a clear conscience, but with the bother of not having hit the biggest goal with Ferrari. That is to say, Vettel was great until he had the obligation to win, but when, in Maranello, he was faced with greater responsibilities, it was no longer what it was before. In the meantime, however, he has matured as a man, he is experiencing a new dimension, new paths. A drift in place for some time, in which the stop at Aston Martin – analyzing what he said – was an experience that could have jumped (but the attraction for money was too strong), just as they make no sense, in his new optics, the races he still has to face before the final stop. He matters little now. The real Vettel was another: lucky we who saw him!