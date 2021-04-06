“I did not want to make an anonymous or cowardly threat, that’s why I stand up. It was an outburst, I take charge and I apologize ”. This is how Gustavo Rodríguez presents himself, who acknowledges having sent two audios in which he incited the Secretary of Agriculture of the Nation, Jorge Solmi, to “spin” in a WhatsApp group of rural producers.

Rodríguez is 61 years old, lives in Pergamino like Solmi, and is linked to the agricultural activity as a merchant, in the field of tires for agricultural machinery.

-Did you want to be aggressive with the Secretary of Agriculture, Jorge Solmi?

-The truth was a moment of fever, which I admit was aggressive and from now on I apologize, but it is not in me to fight or go to attack anyone. The mitigating factor that I am trying to express is that I do not understand how a person who I heard a lot of times encourage the pickets in the field against Kirchnerism, especially in 2008, with Resolution 125, could have done a 180 degree groove. I do not understand that this is the same Solmi who asked not to loosen with the pickets on the routes.

-Not understanding does not justify wanting to give you a punch and incite other people to do it …

– Yes, I understand. So I apologize for my unpleasant expressions. It was an outburst that I did in a WhatsApp group, as someone says a metaphor with a group of friends, in a certain confidence, expressing something that in reality he is not going to do. I never thought it was going to be so important. But I don’t want to hide, nor do I want a group of farm workers to be stained by a bad expression of mine.

-Did it have something to do with the written messages Solmi received, also in a threatening tone?

-No, I have nothing to do with it. And while I do not justify my outburst, those letters seem much worse to me, because they are anonymous and intimidating. That is tremendous. They seem to me that they go beyond a moment of fever, they are thought in an ugly way.

-Are you sorry enough to apologize sincerely?

-Yes, I show my face and I apologize because I am sorry. I never wanted to hide behind anonymity and I don’t want to involve the producers who are in the WhatsApp group where I sent the audio. I also don’t want my kids to be embarrassed. I have never set foot in a police station in my life and I don’t want the anger that escaped me to leave me considered as what I am not.

-Are you aware that now there is a complaint in court and can you be summoned to testify?

– The truth that yes, has caused an unexpected commotion. It was an unfortunate moment, in which I expressed what I felt, for the impotence of having listened to someone for so long to a government.

-Are you willing to speak to Solmi on good terms?

-Yes I’d like to. He can have his reasons and I can have mine, and perhaps in some way he can explain to me so that I understand his position, his way of thinking, and his 180 degree turn.

