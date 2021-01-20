© dpa

“It was an honor”

Donald Trump has a new son-in-law. Daughter Tiffany, the Republican’s only child from his marriage to beauty queen Marla Maples, has become engaged to billionaire son Michael Boulos. As the 27-year-old former law student announced on social media on Tuesday, the businessman with Lebanese and French roots proposed marriage to her in the rose garden of the White House last weekend. Tiffany Trump and the twenty-three year old became a couple in 2018. The future spouses are said to have met each other during a vacation in Greece. Since then, they have been seen together repeatedly at fashion shows or events at the White House. “It was an honor to celebrate historic events and to create memories with my family at the White House. But none was more important than the engagement to Michael, “wrote Tiffany Trump on Instagram next to a photo that she showed shortly before her father left Washington with her future husband and diamond ring in the colonnades of the seat of government. (ceh.)