soap opera actress Andrea Legarreta is celebrating his 22nd wedding anniversary with the singer Erik Rubin, one of the strongest couples in the show business in Mexico. As in all relationships, they have had good times and others not so much, among these, the baby they lost before the birth of their daughter Mia Rubín.

Also the host of “Today” programhad a meeting with several show reporters, where in addition to sharing his great joy for his more than two decades with the member of Timbiriche, recalled what has been one of the saddest moments of her life, having lost a baby at 12 weeks of pregnancy.

For the first time, Andrea Legarreta, 50 years old and originally from Mexico City, revealed that the baby she lost was a boy. “They did a study of why and the reasons, what was the sex and would it have been a boy.”

The mother of Mía and Nina Rubín (who act as singer and actress, respectively, was questioned if having a son was among her unfulfilled desiresanswering that after the loss of her first child, she understood that if you are going to have a baby, the one you have is the right one.

“It is the one that has to come into your life and in the end there are things that stop being seen as a dream, in the end you have the children you should have, they are the right ones and you should wrap them up and hug them, not become infatuated with the sex of the baby, this father is trying to give better human beings to this planet, educate them, everything that fatherhood implies”.

Andrea Legarreta on one of her trips with her daughters.

On the other hand, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin they came to take therapy due to a relationship crisisbut realizing that they were not having the expected results, they began to heal their marriage based on the love they feel for each other.

“We spent a while with this person from therapy, we did not connect much, not because it was not good, we simply decided to continue walking together and rediscover ourselves and fall in love again, that is, that was already there, we just had to stir up love. “

In their social networks, Andrea Legarreta shared some photos of her wedding with Erik Rubíndedicating these beautiful words:

“22 years of traveling together this path called life, 22 years together against all odds, getting to know each other, transforming, learning, growing, enjoying, laughing, singing, dancing, traveling, in moments of tears, trials and storms. Today, after having said ‘yes’ 22 years ago, my heart overflows with joy knowing that we were not wrong”.