The successor to the movement was always Claudia Sheinbaum. Marcelo Ebrard searched for and found incidents in the process to legitimize an exit and burst it, before the consummation of a clearly anticipated defeat in all previous polls. But it is not in the flaws of the uprising where Sheinbaum’s triumph lies, beyond the logistical problems. Claudia is a presidential candidate for the obradorismo because from the first day it was the favorite of the bulk of the supporters of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the circle that surrounds him. It is enough to see the voting intention polls exclusively among her followers, who had more than twenty points of advantage over her pursuer.

The question is another. Did Marcelo Ebrard have the opportunity to become a standard-bearer for a political force that never saw him as one of its own? The answer is yes. López Obrador himself expressed it months ago when talking about the dilemma of Lázaro Cárdenas, when the general had to choose not his favorite or closest to his political and social project, but the one that suited the country’s governability. Ebrard would have been a candidate for Morena if the popularity of the obradorismo would have fallen; that is to say, if to win it had been necessary to run to the center, or if the economy was paralyzed by an abysmal disagreement with the private initiative. In such a case, Morena would have needed a candidate labeled moderate, capable of allaying fears and attracting the vote of the center. But neither of those things happened. Q4 government approval is high and the economy is growing. The president has assumed that his move is capable of repeating power with the card that most fully represents him, and that card is Claudia. In other words, he was freed from Cárdenas’ dilemma. His favorite is also the favorite to win the election.

Ebrard tries to convince us that Claudia won as a result of a swipe. But in practice she was not even needed. It was enough that the perception that she was the bearer of continuity and the president’s favorite was installed to become the leader of the intention to vote. And there is no mystery or black magic about it either. If half or a little more of the population is happy with López Obrador and it is assumed that Claudia is the card that best represents continuity, the conclusion is obvious.

Of course, the context of the pre-campaign was not an even floor. But not because López Obrador had put pressure on governors or the Morena leadership, but because of the effect of the “charge” itself. Political actors try to gain merit by making themselves “useful” in favor of “the good guy.” The majority sided with Claudia (some confused with Adán Augusto López) not because of a line dictated from above, but because they believed that she suited her immediate future.

This does not mean that López Obrador has followed the process indifferently. He came to Claudia’s defense on the few occasions when some imponderable could have affected preferences (Line 3 of the Metro). But except for those circumstances, the very favorable trend allowed him to assume himself as an arbitrator, when dictating the rules of the contest, knowing that natural inertia would lead to the result we saw today. Furthermore, in recent weeks the president was the most interested in making the process as clean as possible so as not to cloud the legitimacy of the victory. In fact, the design of the survey was so complex and with so many locks to avoid giving Ebrard excuses; something that turned against Morena by becoming a huge logistical challenge.

One might wonder why it is Claudia and not another “corcholata” with which the president would feel more comfortable. First, there would be an ideological reason. Of the three main options, it is the only one that comes from currents associated with the left, understood as essentially concerned with inequality or social injustice. Both Adán Augusto and Ebrard were trained in the PRI. Second, although he comes from the left, he was never part of the tribes that López Obrador has an aversion to: he has incorporated them into his movement and they play leading roles, but he has been careful to leave them in control: not in Mexico City, in which he opted for Marcelo Ebrard first and for Claudia Sheinbaum later, nor in the leadership of the party, much less in the succession. Third, Claudia is the only one of the pre-candidates formed essentially in the obradorismo: A scientist by profession, she entered active politics at the invitation of López Obrador and the rest is history. This is not the case of the other two contenders, both with positions and performances prior to their career and, therefore, potentially with a different agenda. Fourth, Sheinbaum is perceived by the president as a professional, austere, efficient and hardworking cadre in her performance when she was Secretary of the Environment in the government of Mexico City, delegate of Tlalpan and head of government. Fifth, the leader of Morena has praised the industriousness and loyalty of women in public tasks over and over again; almost a kind of gender bias that would favor leaving a woman in the presidential chair instead of a man. I’m not saying that he leans towards Sheinbaum considering her the most unconditional, because I think that in that case she would have opted for Adan Augusto. In short, if in the eyes of López Obrador his ideological credentials are correct, his lifestyle is austere, his professional skills are more than sufficient, and there is identification with the leader and his political program, the conclusion is logical.

In summary, it is not in the anomalies or incidents of the process where we will find the reasons why Claudia Sheinbaum won. It is in the mixture of two factors: one, the conviction within the movement that due to its characteristics it represents the best option for a viable continuity; and two, the strength with which the obradorismo he reaches the end of his six-year term, which allows him to choose a pure standard-bearer. The opposition had to run to the center to be competitive; it was not the case of Morena.

What follows for Marcelo is a mystery beyond the break. Probably a negotiation with Movimiento Ciudadano. We will see.

Finally, a moral. The first exercise of resorting to primaries in Mexico has been more than bumpy on both sides of the political spectrum. Both in Morena and in the opposition, the process of consulting the bases has been questioned for one reason or another. The leaders are too committed to the result, everything indicates, to allow themselves transparent and impeccable processes. Perhaps the time has come to think about primaries managed by the INE or equivalent. With everything, one fact prevails: Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez were the favorites of the people in their respective camps. The rest is grid and precariousness of our political class.

@jorgezepedap

