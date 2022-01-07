Eevee It is undoubtedly one of the most versatile pokémon that exist in the franchise. All because it is capable of evolving into various types depending on certain factors.

This pocket monster is the basis for several more. So far there are eight different ‘eevolutions’: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon Y Sylveon. Each of them associated with a type, but these evolutions do not cover all of them.

The pokémon Eevee gets a long-awaited evolution

The type rock is one of those who are missing Eevee get. Well, precisely because of that, a digital sculptor decided to create his own version of what this creature would look like if it could evolve in such a way.

It is a contribution of Johnny junkers which he manufactured taking advantage of a 3D printer. It is nothing less than an unusual crossover between the nice Eevee with the popular Hollywood wrestler and actor: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

As you can see in the photo that accompanies this note, it is a Eevee with the head of this artist. Obviously, the connection has to do with his nickname, The Rock (The Rock) to note that this pokémon does not have a transformation of this type.

It should be noted that Johnny junkers did not create the model for this figure. Actually comes from MyPokePrints, where there are guides to build models of this type or similar.

A sculpture that makes you laugh because of how rare and strange it is

In Instagram, the person in charge of this account commented ‘there’s a trend right now where everyone is putting Rock’s head where it shouldn’t go … I needed to add more fuel to the nightmare, so here are Rockmander, Rockachu and Rockeevee’.

What he did was post the schematic of these sculptures online so that anyone with a 3D printer can make their own, as happened with Johnny junkers.

Most likely, figures with the face or head of The Rock. The fact that there are models to make it and that 3D printers are increasingly accessible help to make that happen.

Regarding the pokémon Eevee it is a mystery if he will get more eevolutions. The most recent was the type Fairy that made appear to Sylveon. But that was in the times of Pokémon X & Y and since then no other has been added.

