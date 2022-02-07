Kylie Jenner confirmed that she became a mother for the second time. A new member has been born in the Kardashian-Jenner family, and it was the Keeping up with the Kardashians star herself who revealed the news today, Sunday, February 6, by welcoming her second baby, a product of her relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The businesswoman shared the exciting news through her social networks.

Kylie Jenner welcomes her baby

Through her Instagram account, the business tycoon announced the birth of her offspring by posting a black and white postcard that she had as text: “2/2/22″ accompanied by a blue emoji, implying that her baby came into the world on February 2 last. Meanwhile, the tender snapshot showed one of the hands of her newborn.

TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner’s second baby is a boy and that at the moment there are no details of the name it will have. Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, Kylie Jenner has not revealed the name or sex of her baby. However, the TMZ portal revealed that she is a boy.

After the news was released, members of the Kardashian clan reacted to the official announcement on Instagram. For her part, her sister Kourtney wrote to her: “Mommy of two lives”; while her mother, Kris Jenner, referred to the newborn as: “Angel foot”, an affectionate expression in English that is used to address babies.

The youngest sister of the Kardashian clan first confirmed her pregnancy in early September 2021, weeks after multiple sources told the E! News that Travis Scott’s partner was pregnant for the second time.

Kylie’s second baby was born a day after her daughter Stormi’s birthday

Last February 1, the first daughter of the couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormi, celebrated her fourth birthday in the company of her parents. According to the date of birth of the second baby of the daughter of Kris Jenner, the holiday occurred only one day after the birthday of her firstborn.

