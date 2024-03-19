It's not the same anymore. The Milanese rapper, after the separation from Chiara Ferragni, seems to have changed direction, at least in some episodes that concern him outside of family life. After the breakup was made official, Fedez it seems to have started to follow a sort of nostalgic path, like a “return to the origins”.

Harder look, posts on social media with his old songs and even his old house on the Navigli makes an appearance on social media. In short, the rapper seems to be returning to the version of himself prior to marriage, the one that made him famous before meeting the influencer. It is a new phase in his life, a new chapter that seems to define itself more and more every day.

The change would not be limited only to the aesthetic image or on social media. According to 'Dagospia', which confirms an indiscretion coming from 'Dillinger' (almost Fabrizio Corona's press office), Fedez would have been the protagonist of a fight in Milan.

What events really happened? The brawl apparently occurred during the release party of new album by Tony Effe, in front of the entrance to an exclusive venue frequented by well-known people on the Italian artistic scene. The rapper, according to what was reported, had an altercation with Naskaan emerging singer on the Italian pop and rap scene.

Both 'Dillinger' and 'Dagospia' mention, regarding the origin of the incident, a phrase said by Fedez on the children. The rumors hint at some bizarre connection between Naska and Fedez's ex-partner. “What does the bold Naska have to do with Chiara Ferragni?”, we ask ourselves in the gossip released on the two online releases.

No official confirmation has arrived from the parties involved. The news regarding the brawl, therefore, received no replies and probably never will. However, the two sources reporting the incident are both considered very reliable when it comes to gossip and social life.