The Reds that flew on test. The two Red Bulls excluded from Q3. A “friendly” track. A “magical” moment, as Sainz himself defined it before the start, adding that “the objective is, and remains, final victory. I have never been as close to a Ferrari as I am right now.”

Frederic Vasseur also added to the hope by explaining before the start that the “project is bearing fruit. I’m not surprised by Carlos Sainz’s performance, he’s in line with Monza.”

A confidence never seen before, sensationally confirmed in the race with Sainz’s sensational victory. Widely announced, of course, but still sensational because Singapore is a difficult circuit. Here it is extremely complicated to make a clean lap and few find the balance between the first and last sectors. Furthermore, the tight corners grind the tires and the crazy heat and high humidity put the riders to the test. The new layout of the Marina Bay track, which is nine seconds faster with the removal of the stadium section, also changed the situation. In short, anything could have happened but nothing happened: Sainz dominated, remaining in the lead from start to finish. First with Russel glued to the wing then with Norris. And then resisting like a lion at the end of the race from the Mercedes comeback with fresh tyres. A crazy race, played with class and cunning when in the final laps Norris was kept close to give him the DRS and therefore make him resist the assault of Russel and Hamilton (former teammates get along very well).

But now, applause aside for Sainz, there is only one question: can what happened in Singapore be repeated in Suzuka? We know that Ferrari has some weaknesses in terms of race pace, but it is making progress. And that at the Japanese GP aerodynamics are very important. But one thing must be considered. Everything can be said about the Ferrari victory except that it was a stroke of luck: everything was already foreseen as Cocciante sang. And the almost brazen confidence of Sainz and Vasseur’s pre-race shows that they worked hard in Maranello for this little masterpiece. Indeed only a masterpiece, without small.