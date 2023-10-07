Everything as expected: after 100 km of sprint race Max Verstappen in the Losail desert becomes world champion for the third time. And this after also taking his 30th career pole for the race. It was enough for him to finish sixth and instead, despite starting from the rear and in a sprint race further shortened by the many safety cars, the “Flying Dutchman” placed second.

The declared objective is to destroy everything and everyone, obviously by breaking records. And to understand the matter well, just look at what happened in official practice: Verstappen, in fact, didn’t even try to make a final attempt in Q3, such was the margin over his rivals.

So Max took home the hat-trick of world championships by arriving at the appointment with a monstrous roadmap: he averaged 25 points in each of the 16 race weekends of the 2023 World Championship. And so in Qatar he immediately took advantage of the first match point to win the third consecutive drivers’ title. And at just turned 26 a few days ago he opened the champagne well in advance. The other drivers and teams will have six grand prix left to take some satisfaction in a season that has had an absolute dominator, but they are challenges that certainly do not excite the general public. There are Mercedes and Ferrari fighting for second place in the constructors’ standings, Sergio Perez tries to defend the place of honor among the drivers from the possible assault of Lewis Hamilton. Very little to keep the cheering going.

But there is something that on the one hand gives pause for thought and on the other worries: the enormous amount of work and economic commitment invested in the season by the ten competing teams, together with the regulatory and technical interventions adopted, have not served to Nothing. They were not enough to make a World Cup more exciting and competitive, which had already been taken for granted for some time, making only the orange fans rejoice. A big problem for F1, a wonderful thing for Red Bull, Verstappen and their many fans. You decide which side you’re on.