“Vertigo”. “Pain”. “Pressure”. “Responsibility”. According to three people they trust, each of those words hangs on the spirit of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as she makes an unprecedented decision: to limit the mobility of 858,000 people from Monday to stop the coronavirus in the Community of Madrid. Her relatives describe it as “a surgery operation” because it focuses on the 37 areas of Madrid most affected by the virus. However, to get to the operating room, Díaz Ayuso lives three days of maximum tension in which her Government adds uncertainty to citizens – on Wednesday it announces selective confinements without specifying them -, all the alarms are turned on due to the health situation and ends. achieving a long-desired objective: on Monday she will meet for the first time with Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister.

—We are looking at the measures that have been taken in the Balearic Islands.

It is Thursday, and Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, the Madrid Health Minister, speaks after 24 hours of martyrdom. The day before, Wednesday, Antonio Zapatero, his deputy counselor, announced “selective confinements” in the region, and government spokesmen immediately denied him. Throughout the day, the counselor speaks with his counterparts in Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León, as well as with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, to whom he conveys that, indeed, Madrid is preparing to take drastic measures in the line of those adopted in the Balearic Islands, where entire neighborhoods of Palma, Sant Antoni and Ibiza have already been confined.

Random and dissuasive controls will monitor compliance with restrictions in the 37 ‘red zones’ of Madrid Search through the streets of Madrid | Find out if you live in an area affected by restrictions

The councilors of the neighboring communities are keenly interested in the changes. What happens in Madrid, everyone knows, will end up affecting the rest. And that is why throughout Thursday they call Ruiz-Escudero by phone. They see him “strong”. Impervious to the “nonsense” of the Zapatero ad. “And without paying attention to the comments,” they finish.

What comments? “Ciudadanos says that in Madrid there is no one at the wheel,” says a PSOE interlocutor in permanent contact with his counterparts from the PP and Ciudadanos, the two partners of the regional coalition government. “That government is a powder keg.”

The situation, indeed, threatens to derail on Thursday. Ignacio Aguado, the regional vice president, stars in an appearance without questions in which he asks the Government of Spain “to be forcefully involved” in the management of the pandemic. Neither he nor his team clarify whether what they are requesting is that the state of alarm be applied in the region, an option that Díaz Ayuso rejects. The concern grows in the PP, which observes the leader of Cs with suspicion since the PSOE repeatedly throws siren songs to him so that he joins a motion of censure against the president.

“In the PP in Madrid they tell us that Aguado is a mountebank, who is short on dodging with the pandemic,” describes a politician from the conservative formation with ascendancy in national and regional politics. That same day, still Thursday, this interlocutor spoke to Ayuso on the phone.

“And I saw her with a spirited spirit, but like all presidents when they have to make decisions like this: with the responsibility of having to get it right,” he describes. “It’s very dizzying!”, She emphasizes. “You have to understand it. You live with a lot of pressure. You call the mayor who is affected just in time to let him know. You don’t have time for more ”.

Díaz Ayuso, therefore, is already clear about the acceptable meeting point in the always tense relationship between the criteria of health technicians – only concerned with the evolution of the pandemic – and those of politicians – who also have to look at for the economy. The president decides to limit the mobility of the 858,000 inhabitants of six capital districts and seven municipalities of the community to combat the spread of the virus, in addition to closing parks and gardens and forcing the blinds to be lowered at ten o’clock at night to shops in the 37 affected areas.

More measures coming soon

It does not matter that the press conference in which the measures will be announced is convened for 11:30 the next day, Friday, which is then delayed until 1:00 p.m., and finally it is not until 5:00 p.m. The changes in schedules are not related to internal tensions in the Executive, says one of the advisers closest to the president. Unlike.

Everyone in the Royal Post Office remembers during those long hours of meetings and more meetings that a previous order preventing smoking in open spaces was put on hold by a court. And you want to avoid a similar episode at all costs.

—We are in the hands of a judge, recalls then a politician with stripes present at those meetings, attended by, among others, Enrique López, former magistrate of the Constitutional Court and today Diaz Ayuso’s counselor of Justice, who travels to the headquarters of the Madrid Government, to study in detail the legal framework designed by the regional legal profession and the technical general secretaries involved.

Judicial authorization is mandatory for the measures to take effect. López closes his day without having any doubt about the legal strength of the project, although on Saturday, in a public intervention, he acknowledges that the Government will “accommodate” its measures if a judge so decides, as it cannot be otherwise.

“They were very painful hours,” describes a source who has the confidence of Díaz Ayuso. “Pain, that’s what defines them,” he insists. “The data told us that infections are soaring in the worst economic areas of Madrid. And it is painful to restrict the movements of those who necessarily have to work, ”he continues. “That’s why only leisure is restricted.” And he warns: “It was a surgery. The intention was to avoid, for example, closing the entire Fuenlabrada, opting for the two neighborhoods most affected by the disease. In 15 days we will see the result, and if it is necessary to extend the intervention if it does not work ”.

López is in charge of communicating the measures to be taken to the Government delegate, José Manuel Franco, half an hour before the press conference. And when that moment comes, Díaz Ayuso does not stitch without a thread: he focuses on laying the foundations on which he wants his Monday appointment with Sánchez to develop.

“We need the strength of the State, the tools that we do not have as an autonomous government, especially in terms of citizen security,” he says. And he warns: “The President of the Government does not come to protect, but to collaborate with the Community of Madrid.”

“We are in time to save many lives and save many jobs,” adds Aguado, in an apparently coordinated strategy. “I hope that the Government of Spain commits itself to providing the necessary resources. He is the one who has all the necessary tools. No time to lose”.

Sánchez’s appointment with Díaz Ayuso may mark a turning point in the management of the pandemic. The virus brings together two politicians who have clearly expressed their differences in public. The president of Madrid, who is living her first bilateral summit with the chief executive, aspires to something more than a photo. Getting more trackers or involving the national police in controlling confined areas is already a given. What Díaz Ayuso is pursuing is the establishment of a space for collaboration between the two Administrations to address the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.

“That within the discrepancies there is a space to collaborate and dialogue”, they specify in their team.

It will happen on Monday. After seeing how almost 16,000 people died in Madrid from coronavirus, the two governments are looking for solutions to prevent the pandemic from spilling over again in the region, acting as the engine of a second wave that devastates the entire country.

1,500 people do not comply with the quarantine in the region With more than 100,000 infected in the last 50 days, the Community of Madrid is the region in which the pandemic is growing the fastest. To stop this dizzying pace and prevent the situation from leading to a community contagion that once again forces the entire region to be confined, the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso has targeted people who do not comply with the 14-day quarantine that guarantees that they do not spread the virus after becoming ill or being in close contact with a positive. Up to 1,500 offenders have been detected by the trackers of the regional Executive. These face penalties ranging from 3,005 to 15,025 euros. And it is foreseeable that the offender statistics will grow. The Community Government will strengthen the public health device that works to locate the people who must keep this quarantine and will intensify its collaboration with the local and national police in the 37 areas most affected by the virus in the region . Madrid has also proposed to the Government of Spain that the quarantines of 14 days be reduced to 7. Other communities, such as Castilla y León, are studying whether it would be convenient to reduce the number of days to at least 10. As the counselor of one of the communities with more cases said: “Better 7 days of quarantine well completed, than 10 with constant departures and without complying.”

