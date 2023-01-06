Berlin (AFP)

Oliver Kahn, the former goalkeeper and current general manager of Bayern Munich, acknowledged that finding a replacement for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the winter transfer window was a “very complicated” issue, after the Bavarian club captain was injured last month while skiing.

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Kahn explained: “We are discussing different options firmly. But replacing Manuel Neuer during the winter break is of course very difficult, especially since few clubs want to let go of their number one goalkeeper.”

Neuer, 36, suffered a broken leg last month in a skiing accident, to miss at least the rest of the season’s competition.

And Kahn added, “We know Manuel. He will do his best to return to the highest level. Manuel Neuer is in full shape, he is definitely a world-class player,” stressing at the same time that “Football is a short-term affair, and we have to think about the present moment.”

And local media reported that Borussia Monchengladbach Swiss goalkeeper Jan Sommer, 34, whose contract expires next June, may be among Bayern Munich’s options.

The Bavarian club, which will face French Paris Saint-Germain in the final price of the Champions League competition (February 14 and March 8), must also deal with absences in the defense line, following the injury of French Lucas Hernandez in his right knee during the Qatar World Cup, and Moroccan Naseer Al-Mazraoui, who has a virus. corona.

To these absences, Senegalese striker Sadio Mane is added, who was forced to leave his country’s national team before the start of the World Cup after injuring his knee.

Bayern, the league leader by 4 points from its closest pursuers Freiburg (34 vs. 30), begins its return by visiting Leipzig III on the 20th of this month in the sixteenth stage competitions.