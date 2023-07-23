In an interview with a Chilean website, the former president praises Lula’s foreign policy and criticizes Bolsonaro
the former president Michel Temer (MDB) again said that the impeachment of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), which brought him to power in August 2016, was “a stroke of luck”. The emedebist commented on a post of the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, on the fall of Dilma.
When he was a congressman, the Chilean politician wrote in twitter what “what happened in Brazil is a coup, even if it is disguised as an institutional one”.
“Pardon the pun, I think it was a stroke of luck.”, said Temer in an interview with the Chilean website BioBioChile, published on Saturday (22.jul.2023).
“What happened to former president Dilma is that she lost political support. In addition, there were the ‘tax pedals’, which are a technical issue and are under penalty of dismissal. With the President removed, the Vice-President should assume the Presidency of the Republic. This is written in the Brazilian Constitution”, he completed.
Still on the subject, Temer said he was sorry for those who call him a coup leader, including Boric, and added: “I don’t know if currently, with the problems he has in his government, he would say the same”.
Read other topics covered in the interview:
- right x left: “I believe that these concepts of right, left, progressive or non-progressive are totally irrelevant. What I have observed is that the population wants results and nothing more. (…) Pask a person who is hungry, who doesn’t have a plate of food at home, if he is from the right or from the left. She says ‘I want a piece of bread’”;
- praise for the president’s foreign policy Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT): “You have to get along with all countries because relations are not only political but also commercial. (…) The Lula government has made an effort on the international stage and I believe that this is healthy and positive.”;
- criticism of Bolsonaro: “We cannot applaud because Bolsonaro did not multilateralize his foreign policy. Bilateralized or trilateralized, but it wasn’t a useful thing. It didn’t work for him, or for the government, or for the country.”;
- Lula’s statements on Venezuela: “I look at it with some concern. One thing is Brazil’s institutional relationship with Venezuela and also with the Venezuelan people. This is something we must preserve. Another thing is to approve a political regime that, for many, really violates or hurts democracy. (…) I don’t find it helpful to say that a narrative was created”.
