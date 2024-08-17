More than a month after the revelation with which Ralph Schumacherformer Formula 1 driver and brother of the legendary Michael, has come out publicly declaring his relationship with his partner Etienne, his ex-wife Cora Brinkmann breaks the silence. The German model and TV host, married to Ralf from 2002 to 2015 and with whom she had a son, David, has decided to tell her point of view for the first time.

Shocking News of Husband Ralph’s Coming Out: Cora Schumacher Is Devastated

When Ralf publicly announced his homosexuality, Cora reacted with a laconic comment on social media: “Tears reveal more than words”. A short but resentful sentence, which hinted that the revelation had been a surprise as sudden as it was painful.

In an interview given to The Mirrorthe 47-year-old explained how her ex-husband’s coming out took her by surprise, calling into question all the years they spent together, their relationship and, in general, their marriage. The way she learned the news and the lack of consideration towards her deeply affected Cora:

“Instead of learning it that way, I would have preferred that Ralf had directly involved me or at least had me share his decision. It was a stab in the heart. Coming out always affects those around you, including the ex-wife with whom you had a child. Today I feel like I was used during the marriage, robbed of my best years. Was he honest with me? And most importantly, did he love me?”

Cora’s words reveal a deep sense of betrayal and confusion. During the wedding, rumors had circulated in the paddock of the Formula 1 and in the German star system environment regarding Ralf’s sexual orientation. Rumors that she had repeatedly addressed, asking her husband for explanations, who had always denied everything, claiming that they were just fantasies and that she would need psychological support.

The words of Cora Brinkman show how respecting the partner’s choices is important. Decisions that must always be imbued with respect and kindness. A couple should share both happy and painful moments and also face together a path that leads to separation.