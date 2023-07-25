Russia’s war in Ukraine reached a new point of tension on Monday, July 24, after Moscow was hit by two drones, one of which landed near the Russian Defense Ministry. A Kiev source acknowledged the assault after ironically calling it a “special operation,” using the same words the Kremlin uses to describe the invasion of Ukrainian territory, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Ukraine hits Moscow. Just when 16 months have passed since the war that the Kremlin ordered against its neighboring country, the forces of the invaded nation attacked the Russian capital with drones on July 24.

According to the version of the Russian Government, two unmanned aircraft were neutralized by its defense, one of which it crashed near the Ministry of Defense, in the center of the city.

Likewise, theThe authorities indicated that the drones hit non-residential buildings in the Russian capital, although no injuries or fatalities were reported.

However, andhe mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, assured that these attacks increase concern about the escalation of violence in the region.

Hours later, A Ukrainian defense source assured AFP that it was a “special operation” carried out by kyiv forces.

“Today’s drone attack in Moscow was a special operation of the GUR,” the source said, referring to the military intelligence of the attacked country.

While these are not the first Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24, 2022, the armed forces of the nation that has been the target of crimes against humanity by invading troops would be increasingly willing to respond beyond its borders.

Russia warns of “strong retaliatory measures”

Amid incessant Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil, kyiv would not only have hit Moscow. A Russian ammunition depot was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Dzhankoi, Crimea, early Monday morning, Putin-imposed authorities in the region said.

This is the province in southern Ukraine, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014, and which the Kiev Army promises to recover, as well as the rest of the territories seized by Russian soldiers during the ongoing conflict.

Russia’s defense ministry said it thwarted kyiv’s attempts to “perpetrate terrorist attacks” overnight, shooting down most of the unmanned aircraft with electronic warfare systems and air defenses.

Investigators examine an area next to a damaged building after a reported drone strike in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 24, 2023. PA

But the Kremlin was defiant and after what happened its spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, assured that his country will not stop until it achieves all its targets in Ukraine and warned of “drastic measures”.

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, reaffirming the nation’s right to take “forceful retaliatory measures.”

In this series of counterattacks, the Russian government described the drone strikes against the Russian capital and the Crimean peninsula as an “act of international terrorism.”

Moscow and kyiv exchange attacks against symbolic places

The situation was aggravated by damage inflicted on the Odessa port region in southern Ukraine. Russia carried out repeated attacks in this area, affecting critical infrastructure such as grain and oil terminals.

These rammings left injuries and considerable damage, including hitting a historic cathedral, prompting condemnation from UNESCO.

Ukraine, for its part, carried out airstrikes against the Kerch bridge, an important symbol for Russia in its claim to Crimea and a vital land link for the peninsula.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labeled this bridge a legitimate target, due to its role in transporting Russian military supplies.

The situation even affected members of the press. Reports from Moscow indicated that a group of Russian journalists were hit by cluster munitions in the Zaporizhia region.

These attacks generated tensions between Russia and its allies, which accuse the United States and other Western countries of “complicity” in the attacks.

Violence adds to concern over grain deals

The security crisis in the Black Sea is intensifying by the day, and reports of drone strikes, bombings and cluster munitions have left a tragic toll of civilians injured and killed.

The international community remains alert to the escalation of violence and seeks a solution to stop the clashes and find a way for dialogue between the parties involved.

“The most vulnerable will pay a high price and we are already seeing the negative effects,” he denounced. Antonio GuterresUN Secretary Generalfor whom Russia and Ukraine are “essential for world food security” countries.

The port of Odessa, in southern Ukraine, from where ships loaded with grain leave, on April 10, 2023. © Bo Amstrup, AFP

In the midst of this crisis situation, the international community made efforts to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in search of solutions to unblock the grain corridor and guarantee the security of the region.

The clashes have left a tragic balance of property damage and injuries, raising fears of a larger conflict. The international community urges both parties to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict and end the conflict, which has triggered the greatest collapse of the European order after the Cold War.

With Reuters, AP and EFE