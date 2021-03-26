Just as the Resurrection of Christ is joyfully assimilated, the white brotherhood together with the rest of the brotherhoods will live on Easter Sunday with the hope of the next Holy Week, when everything returns to its normal course and the processions fill the streets again.

– How do you deal with a situation like the current one in the brotherhood?

–The current situation is affecting people in all its dimensions. At the brotherhood level, we have had to learn to continue carrying out our work in a different way from what, until last year, we had been doing it. That Easter was suspended in 2020 was a severe setback; We were also coming from a 2019 in which we could not process either due to bad weather. However, we Risen are optimistic. That there are no processions does not mean that the brotherhood is stopped. On the contrary, this Lent we are working more than other times, because these new conditions are special.

– How do you maintain contact with the brothers?

–The confinement caught us unexpectedly and we had to do that, improvise. To keep in touch we use technology. We held telematic meetings, we celebrated our Cabildo de las Monas through a live broadcast through the YouTube platform and we arrived at Corpus Christi, at which time circumstances allowed us to hold the Cabildo de Mesa in person, maintaining all security measures. In that Cabildo, among other topics, we reported on the success of our campaign of donations destined for the most needy, which was carried out between April and June. In October the II Cofrade Training Course was closed, we did it in the parish of San Fulgencio. In November, we celebrate the Eucharist for our deceased. We also did our traditional food collection, destined for various parish Caritas. We ended the year with a Full Board Cabildo next to Christmas, also in San Fulgencio, in which we prayed to Our Resurrected Father Jesus that the situation would change for this year. Already in 2021, we have held online meetings of the Table, Table Plenary and General, the latter on Ash Wednesday to, for the first time in history and with great pain in our hearts, agree that this year there would be no procession.

– How have the liturgical acts of Lent been lived?

–This year we have only been able to celebrate the Proclamation of Youth and the Resurrexit, both in Santa María de Gracia. Logically, these celebrations have been carried out in strict compliance with the limitations of capacity, interpersonal distance and security measures. We asked all the brothers to communicate in advance their desire to attend so that when the day of the celebration arrived they had received a communication indicating the exact place they would have to occupy. We also had the excellent performance of the Chapel of Music of Cartagena and, for the first time, the act was broadcast by TeleCartagena.

– How can the spirit of Holy Week be kept alive without processions?

– All of us who deeply feel what it means to be a brother do not need to be encouraged to continue on the path. Probably, the procession is our image before Cartagena and foreigners who visit us at Easter. We must understand it for what it is, a catechesis in the street. We cannot celebrate the procession, but we have other means to continue fulfilling our purpose. We continue to carry out services, training, petitions, charitable acts, everything that will help us to be closer to Jesus.