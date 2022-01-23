Jalisco.- One more season of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League already words of Omar Canizales, president of the circuit, the expectations outlined were met, in addition to overcoming new challenges that arose during the campaign.

“It was a very positive season. It cost us a lot of work, because we thought that we had already passed the most difficult, however, we still had to face new challenges, but the ten organizations did their best and we see this effort crowned. I am very happy because we took three finals to seven games. That speaks of sports balance, that the format that we manage in the ARCO League is functional, “he explained.

He also confirmed that tomorrow more details of the reinforcements that will be participating with Charros from Jalisco on the Dominican Republic Caribbean Series 2022. “On Monday at noon you will have everything. I always work from the semifinal, when the teams are eliminated in those instances some players are left working, plus the players who are in the Caribbean and they are a great possibility to reinforce the champion team “he explained.

Lastly, Canizales recognized the power and talent that exists in the Guadalajara team, however, he added that the team needs to be strengthened to be able to lift the title again after they did it for the last time in 2006.

“We need the reinforcements. I think that, if the organization and players of Tomateros de Culiacán support, plus the players from the Caribbean, I think we will be able to put together a great team. I have already made a tentative roster and it looks like a strong one; now the important thing is that The manager, the board of directors and the sabermetrics people have finished agreeing to put together that team”.