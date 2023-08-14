The biological mother of the abandoned newborn near the rubbish bins in Taranto has been traced: the little one was saved thanks to a dog

New details emerged on the story of the abandoned baby near a dumpster in Taranto. Thanks to social networks, a real solidarity competition has already started for the adoption of minors and to guarantee them everything they need.

According to the latest news that has emerged, the authorities have already succeeded to trace the biological mother. It seems that it is a woman of Georgian origins, who went to the hospital to be checked, she was then taken to the same health facility as the child and admitted to the gynecology department.

It is not yet clear what his intentions are with Lorenzo, that’s how the baby abandoned near the dumpster was called. And it is still not clear what prompted her to give birth to her child and then to leave it like garbage. By law, the woman may not even recognize her child.

In many hospitals, including the one where mother and child are hospitalized, there is the white cradle. It is really a means available to all those mothers who cannot take care of their children. By leaving them in the white cradle, they guarantee them care and a better life. But this mother chose to throw it next to the garbage bins. For what reason? This is what the investigators want to understand.

Newborn abandoned near the dumpsters: found thanks to the nose of a pit bull

It was resting on the ground, near the bins located on the corner of via Pisanelli and via Principe e Amedeo, in Taranto. A lady was walking her dogs, it was around 7:00 in the morning. Hers His pit bull started to behave strangely, was agitated. He barked and reached for a sealed envelope. His owner indulged him and, getting closer, he started to feel like cries.

The lady tied up her dogs and opened those envelopes on the floor. Shortly after, the sad discovery… a poor newborn baby.

Fortunately, the newborn is fine, he has been taken into care since 118 and the city has already united to help and welcome him. The Mayor has activated a bank account for all donations in favor of the little one.