The memory of childhood is a shaky ground, because there are adults who remember some very early episodes, while most only do so after three, four or five years. For the Dutch Marcus Degen, the past has returned when he is already in his eighties. Thanks to a new investigation carried out by two of his compatriots, he has recognized himself in a film shot in 1944 during his transfer to the German concentration camp Bergen-Belsen. He was three years old and was interned with his family in the eastern Netherlands, in a transit camp called Westerbork. During World War II, 102,000 Jews and 245 members of the Roma and Sinti community were deported from there, and on May 19 of that same year he and his family boarded a train on the way to extermination. She survived, as did her sister, Stella, and her mother, and she thanked the researchers for their efforts with a moving phrase. “It was a number and now I am really Marcus Degen,” he told them.

The turning back began last year when Degen received a call from researchers Gerard Rossing and Koert Broersma, who had thoroughly studied images from a 1944 film titled Film Westerbork, included in 2017 in the list of documentary historical heritage of Unesco. Composed of several fragments, it constitutes a unique document of life in an internment camp, and has been restored and digitized by the Netherlands Institute of Sound and Vision. Scholars have just published a book on this work and believed they had found it in one of the stills. They had come to him after going through the lists of deportees, and the names and dates of birth written on his luggage.

From the fleeting moment in which some children appear behind the windows, they went to the list, and they thought it could be the Degen family. They were right: the little boy they were looking for was Marcus on his way to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. It is possible that the woman who appears next to him is Lena, his mother. Stella, his sister, now living in New York, has also recognized herself on the same train. Separated from their mother, they were helped by another prisoner who hid them and got them food. The children and the mother survived; the father did not return. Investigators have identified another dozen people transported between March and May 1944.

Maria Setteka Steinbach, in one of the best-known images of the Holocaust, is a girl from the Sinti community.

Westerbork was a way station and a year before filming the inmates were starving, so the recording has a propaganda tone, as explained in the Memory Center open in the field. It was directed by the Nazi commander Albert Konrad Gemmeker, who commissioned the film in 1944 to convince his superiors that his work was valuable to the cause. If he succeeded, a transfer was avoided, which at this point in the war — on June 6, 1944, the Allied landing in Normandy took place — could well be to the eastern European front. Gemmeker left the camera to inmate Rudolf Breslauer, who captured the arrival of two trains loaded with Jewish prisoners and from the Sinti and Roma communities, as well as the departure of a convoy with the Degen family. There are other sequences with the deportees with their clothes and several Nazi soldiers and officers on the platform. The workshops, the dentist’s office, sewing work and even gymnastics exercises in the open air and theater functions also appear. Moments, the latter, to make a good impression on the Nazi high command.

The film includes one of the best-known snapshots of the Holocaust. She is the girl Ana Maria Settela Steinbach, originally considered a Jewess although she belonged to the Sinti community. With her head wrapped in a light scarf, she peeks out from the train in fear. He died along with almost his entire family in Auschwitz-Birkenau; only the parent was saved.