The war in the Gaza Strip, between the Islamist group Hamas and the Israeli Army, is approaching its third month and has already killed at least 21,110 Palestinians, the enclave's Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday, December 27. Among them, 195 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone. Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, Israeli troops launched intense attacks by land, sea and air, in the center and south of the blockaded territory. The offensive is expanding at a time when the military institution warns that the conflict will take “many more months.” Those who survive face hunger, serious unsanitary conditions, and a shortage of hospitals to treat their wounds.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the Israeli Army killed at least 195 Palestinians in the last 24 hours. The recorded number of deaths now amounts to 21,110 since the war broke out on October 7, the ministry detailed.

Israeli forces attacked the center of the enclave by land, sea and air in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27.

“It was a night from hell. We have not seen bombings of this type since the beginning of the war,” described Rami Abu Mosab, speaking from the Bureij camp, where he has taken refuge since he fled his home in northern Gaza.

These recent attacks follow claims by the military chief of the Army General Staff, Herzi Halevi. “This war has necessary objectives that are not easy to achieve, it is taking place in a complex territory. Therefore, the war will last many months and we will use different methods to maintain our achievements for a long time,” the military high command said the day before.

This announcement threatens greater destruction than that already experienced by the population of around 2.4 million people. Israel's pledge is to “crush Hamas after its attack on Israeli territory,” in response to the Islamist group's surprise attack nearly three months ago, in which around 1,200 people were killed and some 240 kidnapped.

A group of people stand in front of a building damaged by rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel following a deadly mass infiltration by gunmen from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. © REUTERS – AMMAR AWAD

The Israeli military has been involved in intense urban fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as in Khan Younis, in the south, where it urged mass evacuations. The actions of the foreign troops divide the enclave and leave the inhabitants without safe areas to protect themselves from the attacks, as the United Nations agencies emphasize.

New phase of the Israeli offensive focuses on central and southern Gaza

The town of Khan Younis, located in the south, was one of the main targets of the Israeli attacks in recent hours. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, troops attacked a building near the hospital in the city of El Amal, causing several deaths and injuries.

The spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf Al-Qidra, assured that this attack killed at least 20 people.

🚨 Urgent: Dozens of martyrs and wounded in the shelling of a residential building in front of the PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in #KhanYounis.

#Loop — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) December 27, 2023



The Ezzedin Al-Qasam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed that its fighters attacked five Israeli military vehicles in the northern part of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, in the Al-Maghazi district, in the center of the territory, five Palestinians were killed by an airstrike, doctors in that town said.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, health officials said they found seven dead Palestinians overnight around Al Shifa Hospital.

In addition, residents of central areas of the Gaza Strip warned of intense fighting to the east and north of the Al-Bureij district and in the nearby village of Juhr Ad-Deek, where they said Israeli tanks were stationed.

For its part, the country's Army led by Benjamin Netanyahu reported this Wednesday that three of its soldiers died, bringing the total military losses in the enclave to 166 since it intensified its ground incursion on October 27.

Violence continues to spread to the West Bank

In Tulkarm, a city in the occupied West Bank, six young people were killed in the Nur Shams refugee camp by an Israeli drone strike, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli forces justified the assault as “an anti-terrorist operation,” in response to Palestinian militants who threw “explosive devices” at them.

Laith Hussain, a Palestinian paramedic, described to the Qatari media outlet, 'Al Jazeera', the brutality of the Israeli attack.

I arrived at the scene after hearing the first bomb. We found the men lying everywhere. They were all our friends and brothers. His injuries were caused by missile shrapnel. One man's hand was cut off and another's foot was cut off. They were young, civil men. The occupation does not differentiate between civilians and military.

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli drone strike, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, December 27, 2023. © REUTERS – RANEEN SAWAFTA

Although less intense, the conflict in the occupied West Bank has also killed hundreds of Palestinians. Israel claims that Hamas militants and other Islamist factions that participated in the attacks on October 7 are sheltering in that territory.

There are fears of an escalation of the war in the West Bank and Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Wednesday that they had “successfully” intercepted several identified launches crossing from Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's ruling Islamist group, has been exchanging fire with Israel on the border since war broke out in the Gaza Strip.

With Reuters, AP and local media