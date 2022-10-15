“I wasn’t the only one who thought it was a mistake,” he added in Oregon. The White House declined to comment on TRACE’s problems.

Britain’s new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, on Saturday acknowledged the mistakes made by his predecessor and hinted he could scrap many of the tax-cutting plans of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Terrasse in order to stabilize the country after weeks of economic and political turmoil.

Hunt, who was appointed Friday to replace Kwasi Quarting as Treasury secretary in the Truss administration, warned of “difficult decisions” ahead. He said taxes may rise and public spending budgets are likely to shrink in the coming months.

She fired Terrace Quarting on Friday, renouncing a pledge to scrap a planned increase in corporate tax as it sought to hold on to its position after just six weeks in office.

Truss, a free-market believer, has previously insisted that tax cut plans are what Britain needs to boost economic growth.

But the “mini-budget” that she and Kwarting unveiled three weeks ago, in which she promised 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in tax cuts without making clear how the government will pay for them, has caused markets and the pound to crash and leave its credibility on the line.

The policies, which included lowering income tax for high-income earners, have also been widely criticized for not appreciating concerns in light of the cost of living crisis in Britain.

She admitted her mistakes

Hunt told the BBC that Truss recognizes its mistakes and will correct them. “It was a mistake to lower the highest tax rate for high-income earners at a time when we have to demand sacrifices from everyone to get through a very difficult period,” Hunt told the BBC.

“It was also a mistake to go unseen and announce those plans without reassuring citizens through the commitment of the Office of Budget Responsibility that we can actually afford them,” Hunt said. We have to show the world that we have a plan that adds financially.”

Hunt also noted that taxes could go up and “it’s going to be tough.” “Spending will not rise as much as people want and all government departments will have to create more talent than they had planned,” he said. And some taxes will not be reduced as quickly as people want.”

Hunt, a two-time Conservative leadership candidate, is a seasoned lawmaker who previously held senior government positions, including as foreign minister.