This Thursday during his morning conference, the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reported that “it was a good meeting” the one that held with the Parents and representatives of the 43 missing from Ayotzinapa, yesterday Wednesday at the National Palace.

“An amnesty law was passed with the intention of finding out the whereabouts of the young people,” the president assured the media.

He also revealed that the talk had emphasis on the location of young people before the end of the mandate, the president assured, and if not, the case will not be closed.

“We will meet again on July 27th”said López Obrador and assured that it will be on Monday, July 29 when they will meet with the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“We respect the parents’ decision and if they decide and require the presence of their lawyers and representatives of organizations, we will have no problem receiving them,” he said.

