Many people were present, all in tears, at the funeral of Bennardo Pagano, the 24-year-old who died in Milan in the tragic Halloween accident

The many friends and family of Bennardo Pagano, yesterday, were able to say goodbye to him for one last tragic time. The 24-year-old lost his life in a tragic car accident that occurred at dawn on November 1st on Viale Forlanini in Milan. In addition to him, his friend who was two years older than him, Luigi Giallonardi, also died.

Yesterday was the most painful day for the many who knew and loved Bennardo Pagano. In fact, his funeral was celebrated in the church of Sant’Eugenio in Milan.

The 24-year-old was the victim of a terrible road accident which occurred in the Lombardy capital at the first light of dawn last November 1st.

Bennardo was with 5 other friends of his and they were all traveling up a carwhich she crashed into two other cars who had previously had a collision with each other. They had all celebrated Halloween night together and were headed towards their respective homes.

The rescuers who arrived promptly on site helped the injured as much as possible, but for Bennardo Pagano and Luigi Giallonardirespectively of 24 and 26 years oldthey couldn’t do anything.

The heartbreaking farewell to Bennardo Pagano

Originally from CasertaBenny had moved to Milan and there he grew up and created his life. A life cut short too soon.

Everyone in tears during his funeralwhich was celebrated in the church of Sant’Eugenio, the parish of his neighborhood.

To celebrate mass, Don Fabrizio Martello, who knew Bennardo and literally watched him grow up. His homily, reported by the newspaper Il Giorno, was heartbreaking: