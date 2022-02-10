The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov assured this Thursday that the talks with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, have been a dialogue of the deaf.

“It seems that we hear, but we do not listen,” said the head of Russian diplomacy at a joint press conference with Truss, referring to the differences on the situation around Ukraine.

Lavrov noted that no points of “approximation” of positions have been observed in the negotiations with his British colleague, but hoped that the meeting had served to give the West a better understanding of Russian concerns.

“We do not threaten anyoneLook at the public statements there is not a single threat. We are the threatened ones,” insisted Lavrov. According to the Russian minister, during the closed-door meeting with Truss, which lasted for two hours, the Russian side heard words about “aggression” against Ukraine and the consequences that such would have.

But what aggression are they referring to? When did it start?" he asked.

Lavrov. What’s more, the British side repeated the demand that Russia withdraw troops from its own territory. “We can only regret it,” Lavrov said of that.

Truss, for his part, pointed out that, during the talks, Lavrov told him that Russia has no plans to invade Ukrainebut stressed that London wants Moscow to confirm it with “real actions”referring to the withdrawal of more than 100,000 soldiers from the border with Ukraine.

However, the British minister pointed out that the European Union (EU) and NATO must be prepared for “any scenario”.

EFE

