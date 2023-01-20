“I won’t give up and carry on, as my husband taught me”: the touching words of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s wife and children

In a recent interview given to The Corriere dello Sportthe wife and children of Sinisa Mihajlovic they relived and recounted the last teachings that the Serbian champion imparted to them, despite the fact that the disease had already taken over him. Particularly striking is an episode that occurred on the last visit to the clinic. That clinic from which he would never come out.

Credit: ariannamihajlovic – Instagram

Since last December 16th the world of European football, especially the Italian one, is devoid of one of the most honorable men there has ever been.

Sinisa Mihajlovic on that day in fact lost his battle with the myeloid leukemia that afflicted him since 2019. The two transplants and all the tenacity and courage with which the Serbian faced the disease were useless.

Countless i condolence messages received from the family and gestures of affection towards that champion who left his mark wherever he passed.

The last one was just yesterday, during the match valid for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup, in which the Lazio and the Bolognatwo of the teams Sinisa was closest to.

The latest teachings of Sinisa Mihajlovic

But who more than anyone can tell what Sinisa was, represented and taught until the last of his days, if not his family? His wife Arianna and two of his sons, Miroslav and Dusan, gave a touching interview to Sports Courieronce again telling about all the greatness of their husband and father.

They especially talked about the day it was hospitalized for the last time in the clinic.

That Sunday was special because he never stopped fighting. She always tried to force us. When we arrived at the entrance and saw that there was a pram, Dad’s reaction was one of rebellion.

Credit: ariannamihajlovic – Instagram

The Serbian, family members explained, did not want his latest picture to be of a man in distress and said: “You are crazy, I walk alone, I don’t need help“.

Everyone has benefited from these teachings, but in particular the wife Ariadnewho now has to carry on the family alone: