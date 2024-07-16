IT Wallet it’s a kind of digital wallet which allows you to store in the application I important documents, such as the driver’s licensethe health card and others.

IT Wallet, what it is and how it works

L’IT Wallet will be available on an experimental basis from July 15th to a limited number of users and then later to everyone. In the first experimental phase only 100 users were involved, who will access their driving licence and health card through the IO app. As mentioned, it is a digital wallet system capable of to guardfor example, the digital driving license or the health card inside of the famous I App. Public and private versions will be released to optimize accessibility, security and interaction with online services.

L’IT Wallet it allows to to archive and use digital documents; therefore it will allow each citizen to access all the documents relating to him with a single application: health cards, driving licenses, European disability cards, etc. All this in a very simple and 100% secure way, in the IO app.

They will be available two versions: one publicwhich everyone can access for freeand one private for the services provided by private companies. To access the public function, simply enter the IO application (with SPID or CIE).

Citizens can use theIT Wallet For submit documents during an inspection, a police checkpoint (you can also do this on the Internet) and for access online services. For now, it will be possible to use three documents on the IO app, also for offline use.

By the end of the year or early 2025, the IO app will be available for online transactions and operation.

The ultimate goal is for all Italian adults to be able to access digital wallets starting in October. Once the IO app has been downloaded or updated (if it has already been downloaded previously), the IT Wallet functionality can be activated. The list of digital documents will be increased later (in fact, from 2025, for example, the passport, birth certificate and electoral card will also be integrated).

A digital copy of your driving licence will be available on IT Wallet

The benefits of IT Wallet

THE benefits that will derive from the IT Wallet are different, first of all the comfort of not constantly carrying around paper documents, but also the safetyas digital documents will be protected against theft or loss. Furthermore, the system will be absolutely dynamic, as it facilitates access to online services and interaction with public organizations.

In short, at IT Wallet you can access only and exclusively with: CIE and SPID. L’I App it’s a perfect candidate for L’IT Walletthus moving from a notification app by the public administration to a background for the management of Italian citizens.

With the IT Wallet, Italy is one of the first countries at the forefront

As far as innovation is concerned, Italy yes it is stating as European leader in digital identity. The decision of the PNRR quater decree law (n. 19/2024), approved by the Council of Ministers on 26 February 2024, has confirmed officially theintroductionand of theIT Walletwhich will be tested in the coming weeks.

The IT Wallet is a entirely Italian project which anticipates the entry of the EUDI Wallet, an electronic wallet where all the digital documents that demonstrate the identity of European citizens are present. The latter is in fact in the final stages of approval by the Commission, the Council and the European Parliament.