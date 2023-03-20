It used to be worse | Today’s young people no longer medicate their emotional problems with alcohol – Completely new scourges were found instead

Today, alcohol is used less to clarify feelings, but many young people escape to express their feelings or to social media, says the psychologist.

When Finns learn to recognize their feelings and talk about them?

“Every person experiences emotions, and every person has emotional skills,” says Mieli ry’s expert psychologist Tiina Tuominen.

However, there are differences between generations and eras in how emotions have been processed and emotional skills managed. A big change happened at the turn of the millennium.

of the 1980s those born from the beginning to about the mid-1990s are called millennials. After them, the newest generation has stepped onto the stage: generation z.

“Millennials and Generation Z are clearly more interested in emotional skills and self-development than previous generations. During the last 20 years, the atmosphere has clearly changed,” says Tuominen.

“At the same time, psychology as a discipline has developed enormously.”

Although the generations change, one element has remained part of the emotional life of Finns.

With alcohol plays a central role in the history of Finnish emotional skills.

Younger generations consume less alcohol on average. Despite this, heavy alcohol use and alcoholism by parents is seen among millennials as a direct generational experience at psychologists’ offices, Tuominen says.

If you have never faced your feelings, stopping at them can be painful, even scary. In this case, the mind easily hugs towards quick solutions.

“Alcohol is a quick fix, simple relief,” Tuominen says.

“The problem is that a strong emotion may be recognized, but it is resisted at the level of experience, in which case the benefits associated with facing the emotion are missed. Emotional skills are easily left undeveloped if, when emotions arise, you constantly choose a quick fix.”

Emotions are created as a joint game between the body and the brain. Every emotion has it its bodily counterpart. For example, anger creates a strong vibration not only in the head but also in the palms. That’s why an angry person easily scrunches up his face and wrings his hands together.

Feelings can be roughly divided into primary and secondary emotions. Primary emotions are natural sensations that arise due to some external stimulus. Secondary emotions are reactions to primary emotions.

For example, the secondary emotion of sadness or fear, i.e. the consequence, can be anger.

If a person’s emotional skills are not sufficient, he may not be able to recognize and deal with his sadness or fear, which in turn can lead to anger. And if you don’t know how to recognize and deal with your anger even at this point, it can erupt, for example, in the use of substances or fighting.

According to Tuomien, emotions are associated with almost all human activities. Closing them is like closing a part of your humanity.

If emotional skills are lacking, a person is a prisoner of his own emotions, a driftwood flying without guidance.

“Impaired health, decrease in closeness, increase in misunderstandings, distancing. Deficient emotional skills cause many unpleasant things,” Tuominen lists.

But what does Tuominen say about today? At what level are the emotional skills of young generations?

Good, even if setbacks are not avoided. “Nowadays, alcohol is used less, but many escape to express their feelings or to social media.”

In addition, the younger generation uses “intellectual theorizing” to suppress emotions.

“The theories of psychology are better known, which indicates a high level of education. At the same time, however, it can lead to avoiding feelings if you try to explain them intellectually.”

Of course, this is not new. The basic sin of Finns has long been the difficulty of getting to grips with their feelings. They have been an unreachable mystery for us, which is finally breaking.

Tuominen reminds you that you can’t get rid of feelings. That’s why it’s best to make emotional peace with yourself.

“What has started on an emotional level from the heart must be solved in the heart and not by reasoning.”