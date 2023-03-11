It used to be worse | Finnish traffic culture made no sense – Then everything changed

Finland was a very different country fifty years ago. In December 1972, the bottom of Helsingin Sanomat’s news page is full of two-paragraph texts about traffic accidents:

Housekeeper Piro Laitila was hit by a car coming from behind and died.

Mrs Eila got hit by a truck coming from behind in the rural municipality of Porvoo and died.

A widow Finland was crushed by a car in Nousiain and died.

General laborer Hannu got hit by a car in Askola and died.

Radio operator Persecution on the other hand, he was behind the wheel in Vaasa, drove into a tree and died.

Fatal crash in Karja 1974.

Looking at it from today’s perspective, the number of deaths in one day is amazing, especially when there are also other serious road accidents that require intensive care.

It is also surprising that in the news, for example, the full name and occupation of the victims who walked on foot is mentioned, but not a word is found about the driver’s role in the incident or whether there is even any information about him.

The small one-page news from the previous year, 1971, tells about a man who slept on the road and died when a car ran over him, and about a family who, on a trip to the sauna, was hit by a car driven by a conscript who came from behind. The mother died and the father was seriously injured, but the two-year-old girl in the stroller survived unharmed.

There is also a short story about two blind young women who were hit by a car, while three other blind women escaped unharmed. The full names of all the victims are given.

Traffic deaths were, from the point of view of the newspaper author, small news that was convenient to fill the empty space of the paper page between bigger news and announcements. There was no shortage of these tidbits.

The traffic casualty figures in the early 1970s were really grim. The record was set in 1972, when 1,156 people died in road traffic.

The matter can also be stated this way: a person died in road traffic on average every eight hours, i.e. three per day.

From there we can jump to the present. According to preliminary data, 189 people died in road traffic in Finland last year.

The number is below 200 for the first time. The change has been big, because in 2021, for example, the number was still 225.

So people died in traffic last year on average only every other day. At the same time, the number of cars, the number of kilometers driven and several other traffic-related figures have grown many times compared to the beginning of the 1970s.

The traces of a crash in 1973. Car crash safety has developed tremendously in 50 years.

What has happened?

There are several reasons for the improvement in the situation. They are mainly technical, but also related to legislation or attitudes.

Director of traffic safety Kalle Parkkari The Accident Information Institute characterizes typical crashes of the 1970s, such as derailments. They came and died in them, because there were no fixed obstacles like railings like now, and trees, stones, rocks and telephone poles came into contact. Nowadays, roadsides are more flat terrain.

“Of course, the crash resistance of the cars was also really bad. There were a lot of injuries and deaths in the collisions,” says Parkkari.

Excerpts from the final statements of the traffic accident investigation board from the 1970s. They describe in a harsh way the causes that lead to injury or death in accidents.

Another typical crash was a head-on crash because the lanes were not separated by barriers.

“Highways were typically not protected from oncoming traffic, so it was easy to crash on them. We died even at low speeds.”

Crossings were also significantly more dangerous than today. According to Parkkar, this is where the safety difference compared to today is the most visible.

The cars of that time had a feature that is now terrifying: the steering shaft was not collapsible or collapsible, so it became a rigid steel tube pointing directly at the driver’s chest in a head-on collision.

Seat belts were not installed in many cars even at the factory, so hitting your head on the dashboard or windshield caused a bad result.

It was in the 1970s that they also started driving significantly harder. While the average speed was still around 70 kilometers per hour in the 1960s, in the 1970s it was already 94. It has not risen much from here, but safety has taken giant leaps.

Crash in Helsinki’s Kontula in November 1973.

Society also noticed its traffic problem during the peak years of deaths. Perhaps the president is best remembered Urho Kekkonen the 1973 New Year’s speech in favor of traffic safety.

Big steps were taken year by year: in 1972 the 80 limit for new drivers and seat belts in the front seats, in 1977 a helmet requirement for motorcyclists, in 1978 a winter tire requirement, in 1982 a helmet requirement for moped riders and in 1987 a rear seat belt requirement.

Other changes that have taken place over the years include the lowering of the gross drunk driving limit from 1.5 to 1.2 per thousand, the compulsory use of headlights and a moped license. At the same time, the crash safety of cars has improved and it has become a selling point.

Traffic safety leading expert Juha Valtonen names two important developments from the 21st century.

First of all, in 2014, the stability control system (esc) became mandatory for cars, which had become common even before this. It affects situations where the driver loses control of the vehicle, for example on a slippery road. The system sort of takes control for a while and returns the car to its intended direction of travel.

“It doesn’t save all situations, but it reduces the risk. In addition, the system has been developing all the time,” says Valtonen.

Another important reform is not technical. Speed ​​limits in conurbations have been steadily tightened in the early 2000s, first from 50 to 40 kilometers per hour.

“Now, little by little, in many cities the speed limit is already 30 on almost half of the streets. It protects pedestrians and cyclists. We encourage municipalities to do this, even though it always causes hard routines.”

How small can the number of traffic deaths be reduced in general?

Zero deaths would be ideal, but it is difficult to get there due to, for example, risky behavior. The EU’s goal is to halve traffic deaths within a decade. The Finnish government, on the other hand, has set the goal of reducing Deaths to one hundred per year.

“What bothers us about the numbers is that they include suicides. If they were taken away, reaching a hundred is quite possible. There are a few dozen of them a year,” says Valtonen.

It is there is a whole spectrum of life that affects traffic safety but cannot be solved by technical means. Drugs and alcohol, as well as alienation with its various phenomena, are the main or secondary factors in a large number of accidents. After all, the alcohol lock might help some.

Possible more concrete ways to reduce the number of accidents include speed limiters, which would at least reduce high speeds. The so-called intelligent speed assistant (isa) will become mandatory in the EU next year in new cars, but it will not concretely limit speeding, but only warn about it.

According to Valtonen, an even more essential improvement is simple and in the hands of Finland’s decision-makers: continuous improvement of the quality and safety of the road network.