It used to be worse | Finland is a dark and dreary country where feelings are not talked about – Now something is changing irreversibly

Finns have long been thought of as a nation prone to melancholy, with a quiet soul. However, they are finally learning to accept and face their feelings.

Emotional skills are part of the attitudinal stupidity of today’s youth and the ideology of tolerance that has gone to excess. Before, things were never complicated or psychologists from all over the world were needed.

The claims are deliberately pointed and provocative, even incorrect. I still decide to present them to Mieli ry’s expert psychologist Tiina Tuominen.

“Emotions have developed into a part of humans through evolution. We are herd animals that connect with each other through emotions. Emotions serve survival and are independent of culture, time, gender or a person’s political opinions,” Tuominen answers.

“This is an evolutionary fact. If you understand emotional skills as being overwhelmed by emotions, you have misunderstood emotional skills.”

On the carpet With psychologist Tuominen are the emotional skills of Finns and especially their history in Finland.

We Finns often refer to ourselves as a nation of guts prone to melancholy. As a quiet but still land of thousands of mournful songs.

What is the reason that Finns’ emotional skills have been lacking in many places? And what is actually meant by emotional skills?

“ “One’s own value was sought through work and doing, which is also one survival strategy in the midst of difficult emotions.”

Discourse feelings and emotional skills often return to the winter and continuation war. With reason. Wartime gave birth to a generation in Finland where suppression of emotions was learned as a means of survival at the front.

War represents an extreme state, where extreme means are used – also in controlling emotions.

“There are a lot of things related to survival in wartime. On the other hand, those who survived the front might feel guilty for staying alive,” says Tuominen.

The war after that the reconstruction of Finland began. For many, it was an empowering and meaningful goal, but at the same time it offered an accepted way to put emotions and emotional skills aside.

“One’s own value was sought through work and doing, which is also one survival strategy in the midst of difficult emotions”, Tuominen assesses.

However, according to him, this justified the damming of emotions, which can also be seen in the children of wartime and war veterans. They often had to ignore their own needs and support their parents’ feelings.

“For small children, crying is the only way to show emotions. If crying triggers difficult reactions in the parent, the child quickly learns to be careful and to put his own needs aside.”

“ “Sometimes it feels like the bad sides of an individual-oriented and group-oriented culture are combined in Finland.”

Hard doing work has been in Finns’ blood even before the wars and reconstruction.

The so-called Protestant work ethic has contributed to the development of Finns’ emotional skills. This is what is meant Martti Luther’s started by the reformation and the related new theological thought model.

Martti Luther in a woodcut by Lucas Cranach the Younger in the year of his death in 1546.

With the Reformation, the ideals of hard work, discipline and diligence grew. Although the Lutheran work ethic was not as strict as, for example, the Calvinist work ethic, the ethos put a strain on emotional skills.

In Tuominen’s opinion, Finland has strict requirements for what emotions are allowed to be.

“Sometimes it seems that in Finland, it’s as if the bad sides of an individual-oriented and a group-oriented culture are combined, when it comes to emotional skills,” he thinks.

“On the other hand, we value low emotions: calmness, serenity and melancholy. But we typically lack the cultural group-centeredness of such feelings. We think that we have to manage on our own.”

With emotional skills refers to the ability to perceive, express and regulate one’s own emotions. With their help, we learn to know our innermost selves and recognize our own needs: when something feels good to me, where is it good to draw a line, for example, in another person’s behavior or in one’s own ability to cope.

Simply put, emotional skills are the basis of self-knowledge and good mental health.

“Emotional skills have a wide impact on a person’s life, decisions and behavior,” Tuominen characterizes.

Emotional skills do not make a person “weaker”. On the contrary, they increase a person’s resources and, above all, resilience.

“A person needs bodily feelings and body connection. Through the body, we get an effect on the activation of the parasympathetic nervous system, which is essential for recovery and many physical functions of the body.”

Seeing and understanding one’s own feelings also helps to understand the feelings of others, which is an essential part of interaction situations and acting in them. When your emotional skills are in order, you are a better partner, friend and colleague.

“Good emotional skills predict good behavior, but good behavior does not necessarily predict good emotional skills.”

“ “The baby boomers learn a certain avoidant attachment style. In that, feelings can be seen as a pointless daily drama.”

Emotional skills are, as the name suggests, skills that a person learns throughout his life. You are not born with emotional skills, but different childhoods create different starting points for adulthood.

The post-war baby boomers grew up in the 1960s. The decade is remembered not only for great reforms but also for great emotions.

The world opposed the Vietnam war, in Finland the student movement took over the Old Student Hall.

However, the shadow of war was visible behind the great reforms and emotions.

“The baby boomers learn a certain avoidant attachment style. In that, emotions can be seen as a pointless daily drama. The style emphasizes coping, practicality and independence, but leaves feelings aside.”

Importing reminds us that avoiding unpleasant things in itself is natural to humans. Emotional skills are not about ruminating on a bad feeling, but about recognizing, accepting and going through the feeling.

Of course, the psychiatric treatment methods of the past decades also played a role, which Tuominen calls shameful. As recently as fifty years ago, psychiatry could use forms of treatment that are completely incomprehensible to modern times and proven to be incorrect, such as rectification of homosexuals.

“In recent years, huge strides have been made again when emotional skills have been included in the curriculum of kindergarten and elementary school.”