It used to be worse | Do you still remember these shocking poison scandals? Before nature was corrupted by grief in Finland

Pulp mills sewage polluted Finland’s waterways extensively since the 1950s. Smelly and toxic broths made many lakes unusable. Residential wastewater, on the other hand, was discharged directly into coastal waters in cities.

“In the early 1960s, people lived by polluted waters in cities and factory towns. In some places, the nearby waters were in such poor condition that they gave off a nauseating smell and could be completely lifeless”, describes the situation as a Finnish person describing the stages of water protection Because of the waters.

Sudden, large emissions and poison scandals entered the public debate, which aroused and caused popular movements.

HS listed a few poison scandals and water pollution cases that gave impetus to water purification.

Lievestuore’s lye pond and fake water samples

The environmental problem that talked about all of Finland in the 1980s was the Lievestuoree cellulose factory in Laukaa. It became famous for its smelly lye pond.

The pond was born on a dammed swamp, where waste liquor had been piped for decades.

Lipeälampi was created during the period of Haarlan Selluloosa Oy between 1935 and 1967, but cleaning it ended up being a 40-year job.

The old sulfite pulp mill was closed for the first time due to poor profitability and stricter environmental requirements. In 1971, the factory was restarted and the test operation already caused a chemical leak when cooking lye and pulp washing water got into the water.

The actual environmental bomb fell in 1983. It turned out that the factory had been falsifying water samples for years so that the load seemed to remain within the limits of the permit conditions. The factory managed to dilute even the authorities’ control samples with distilled water.

In 1985, the factory director and laboratory manager were sentenced to an absolute prison sentence.

Solutions for Lipäälammi were searched for a long time, and various methods of restoration were tried. The pond was finally destroyed by a cleaning operation carried out between 2001 and 2004.

Waste water turned Töölönlahti into a green field

Wastewater from the settlement polluted the nearby waters of the cities as early as the beginning of the 20th century. Sewage waters were discharged into coastal waters, which became polluted and caused health problems.

In Helsinki, Töölönlahti was in particularly bad shape, where, in addition to the city, the sugar factory and the gas plant dumped their waste water and failed concoctions.

Töölönlahti was polluted to an unbearable state. The water turned green. The oxygen-free bottom was dead, and the bay oozed with sulfur like a rotten egg.

“According to Helsinki’s city doctor, at the end of the 19th century, Helsinki’s beach waters were not suitable for any economic use other than washing water. At the beginning of the 20th century, they were no longer even suitable for that,” says Helsinki’s environmental history Soot and cloud dust.

Until 1965, the sugar factory located on the shore of Töölönlahti in Helsinki discharged its waste water as it was into the bay, which became very euphoric. Photo from 1962.

It took decades to rectify the situation.

“The heat of Töölönlahti disturbs the most beautiful summer in Helsinki. The slosh of dirty water drives away Helsinki residents and tourists”, Helsingin sanomat newspaper told in the summer of 1964 (HS 27.8.1964).

Back in the 1970s, there were several small treatment plants in Helsinki that discharged wastewater into shallow bays. The Viikinmäki central treatment plant was only completed in the 1990s, as was the sea tunnel that takes the region’s treated wastewater to the edge of the outer archipelago.

In the mid-1960s, there were 19 beaches in Helsinki, none of which were in good hygienic condition.

Iron-rich wastewater damaged the eyes of herring off Pori in the 1970s and 1980s.

Eyeless herrings caused an information war between industry and environmentalists in Pori in 1985.

The wastewater from the titanium dioxide factory destroyed the eyes of herrings in Pori

In Pori, the wastewater from the titanium dioxide factory destroyed the living conditions of the herring in the 1970s and 1980s. The eyes of the fish were blood red or badly damaged. Often the eyes were completely missing.

The cause of the eye defect was revealed to be the wastewater from the fertilizer company Kemira’s Vuorikemia factory. The iron sulfate that ended up in the sea from the titanium dioxide factory caused an increase in blood pressure, which caused the blood vessels in the fish’s eyes to burst.

There was an extensive information war between the industry and environmentalists. In the end, Kemira acquired new cleaning equipment, and by the beginning of the 1990s, wastewater emissions had decreased to almost nothing.

Ammonia killed the fish in Oulu

In the summer of 1969, extensive fish deaths were observed in Oulujoki and in the sea area in front of Oulu. The reason was revealed to be the waste water discharge of Typpi Oy from Oulu.

The nitrogen plant was established in the early 1950s to produce nitrogen fertilizers for growing agriculture and raw material for explosives for the defense industry.

In 1969, the factory established a new ammonia plant, when a huge amount of pure ammonia entered the Oulujoki river. The fish in the lower reaches of Oulujoki died.

There was an uproar over the wastewater discharge, but at first the factory denied that it was in any way involved in the fish deaths. Emissions were minimized not only in industry but also in administration. The operation of the factory was defended with national economic considerations.

However, the investigations revealed that the emission originated from the factory. The researcher at the University of Oulu who identified the source of the fish deaths came under heavy pressure, as the university’s administration wanted to prevent the results from being published. As a result of the media uproar, the decision was cancelled.

Chlorophenol that got into the groundwater poisoned the people of Kärkölä for decades

A sawmill fire led to the poisoning of the groundwater in Kärkölä in 1976. Chlorophenol from the wood impregnating agent Ky-5 got into the groundwater from Koskisen Oy’s sawmill during the fire.

The water intake was only closed in 1987, when large amounts of chlorophenols were found in the water. Residents had time to drink contaminated water for years. The people of Kärkölä were found to have an increased risk of developing lymph node cancer (HS 17.4.1991).

This is one of Finland’s worst environmental accidents. The environmental authorities lost a long dispute over liability, compensation and cleaning up the area. The decision of the Supreme Administrative Court remained in force, according to which chlorophenols had accidentally entered the groundwater in a fire at a sawmill.

In 2008, however, the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed the cleanup order, in which the company was obliged to conduct studies on the condition of the groundwater and the need for cleanup.

Over the years, attempts were made to purify the poison in different ways, but with meager results. It was only in 2014 that the cleaning work was successful.

Mercury polluted the waters and poisoned the fish

Mercury came into the discussion in 1964, when high levels of mercury were found in fish caught in Sweden’s Mälaren. The problem was visible in the water bodies downstream of the wood processing industry.

There was an uproar in Finland in 1967, when a program about the mercury content of Finnish fish was shown on television. In 1969, a large part of the Kokemäenjoki watercourse, the Kymijoki watercourse and the waters of the Oulu region were found to be contaminated with methylmercury. Pike, perch and maggot were inedible.

Mercury was used in paper mills to remove slime.

