It used to be worse | Corpse worms and heart attacks felled Finns in the 19th century – Calculator shows if you would still be alive in past years

The life expectancy of Finns has more than doubled in 200 years. It shows how our society has improved in many different ways.

Sick and a troubled nation has developed into a prosperous and long-lived one. You can see that when you look at the development of Finns’ life expectancy over the centuries.

Whereas in the middle of the 18th century the life expectancy of a newborn was only about 35 years, in 2021 the life expectancy for boys was about 79 years and for girls about 84 years.

Life expectancy means how long people born in a certain period would live on average if mortality remained the same in all age groups.

In the 20th century, life expectancy began to improve dramatically. This was helped, among other things, by the rise in the standard of living and the development of medicine.

With the attached calculator, you can find out how many years of life you would have left in past years, if your life cycle followed the life expectancy of your year of birth.

Probably a dead baby in a coffin in Villa Toivola. It might be a child of a serviceman.

Twin boys in a coffin on Helsinki’s Kalevankatu. The sons died after the death of their father. A family photo on the wall.

Finns life expectancy has increased while infant mortality has decreased. Now Finland has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world, but in the 19th century, newborns were at a really high risk of dying.

For example, one in four Finns who died in 1877 was less than one year old.

“The infant mortality rate was staggering. It was high in Finland for a long time,” says the university researcher in the history of sciences and ideas, docent Heini Hakosalo from the University of Oulu. He specializes in the history of medicine and health.

“If you managed to perform as a young adult, the chance of surviving to a mature age was much higher.”

Children were threatened by both diseases and infections. In addition to small children, mothers were also at risk, because giving birth was especially associated with the risk of various infections. It was difficult to take care of them.

“Childbed fever, i.e. bacterial infection after childbirth, killed many mothers in the 19th century. In the case of small babies, various intestinal and respiratory tract infections were the main cause of death,” says Hakosalo.

“Nowadays, we are understandably terribly shocked if a baby or a mother dies. Today they are marginal deaths, but 100 years ago they were relatively common and 150 years ago they were very common.”

In the process when life expectancy has increased, the causes of death of Finns have changed.

The turnaround happened in the middle of the 20th century, says Hakosalo.

Before that, Finns died mainly from infectious diseases, but at that time cardiovascular diseases, cancer and other chronic diseases rose to the top of the cause of death statistics. That is, the same ones that even today are at the top of the cause of death statistics published annually by Statistics Finland.

“From the point of view of the history of diseases, we are now living in the same era as in the middle of the 20th century,” says Hakosalo.

According to him, an amazing amount is known about the causes of death of Finns even from previous centuries.

“Finland has perhaps the world’s most comprehensive historical cause of death statistics. They started to be recorded in the middle of the 18th century as part of the parish population accounting.”

Midwifery college in 1923.

A baby girl in a decorative pram in 1906.

A four-year-old girl in bed before her funeral in 1928.

Before However, the causes of death reported in the 20th century are quite imprecise, and individual causes must be treated with caution, says Hakosalo.

Namely, the causes of death were rarely based on diagnoses made by doctors. The priests were responsible for recording the causes of death, and they were often based on the accounts of relatives.

“The priests had never even met the deceased in question, seen the body or knew how to interpret the signs on the body. Although they had the help of the cause-of-death lists from the population registers, which were based on the medical knowledge of the time, marking the causes was a lot of guesswork,” says Hakosalo.

Doctor, also known as a historian of medicine Arno Forsius has compiled the years 1749–1877 causes of death reported in population tables. In addition to the more familiar causes, there are also reasons that sound unusual today, such as restlessness, mental illness, stone trouble, and “convulsions” and “heart palpitations”, which indicated febrile convulsions or epilepsy in an infant. Cancer, on the other hand, was often called a corpse worm in the lists.

18th–19th centuries Finns were taken to an early grave by motion sickness, which has since been relegated to the margins in the cause of death statistics.

In Finland, we suffered one after the other from scarlet fever, smallpox, cholera, diphtheria, typhoid and spotted fever, Hakosalo lists to name a few.

Tuberculosis became common in Finland in the 19th century, and at the turn of the 20th century it was defined as a leading public health problem.

The disease often broke out in young adults and could kill before the age of 30. At the beginning of the 20th century, it was the most common cause of death among young people.

“Tuberculosis is a good example of a disease that has become marginal. It was still a really significant cause of death in Finland between the wars, right up there at the top. Today, practically no one dies from it in Finland, although there are some cases.”

Previously there were many danger factors even in everyday life.

When there was no or rudimentary food control, food poisoning was common.

“For example, diarrheal diseases caused by bacteria from the salmonella family were common,” says Hakosalo.

It’s not that there aren’t dangerous bacteria around us today. Previously, their transmission routes were not understood.

“Infections could not be effectively minimized, and there were no vaccines. There were no antibiotics to treat them. An aggressive bacterial infection could take even a basically healthy young person to the grave in a few days.”

One the cause of death missing from the statistics is hunger.

Many people remember from history books the great years of hunger that afflicted Finland in 1866–1868. During them, an estimated eight percent of the population died of hunger and diseases weakened by hunger.

References to starvation deaths can also be found in later times, says Hakosalo.

“Even during the Great Depression of the early 1930s, beggars roamed the countryside and on country roads. Hunger has, at least indirectly, influenced the fact that people have been more susceptible to diseases.”

Even after the famine years, hunger was seen, for example, in northern Finland, where the conditions were not favorable for farming.

“Security networks were terribly weak, and even if there had been, the population was so sparse that help did not necessarily reach the residents in time,” says Hakosalo.

Two patients at the Midwifery College in 1921.

Lastenlinna nurses in the babies ward in 1921.

A two-and-a-half-week-old baby was baptized in 1930.

Life expectancy has more than doubled in Finland in 200 years. It says that many things are now better than before.

The general standard of living has risen, the food we eat is of higher quality than before, living conditions and hygiene have improved.

According to Hakosalo, the drainage and water supply systems developed at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century have been particularly important. They reduced urban infant mortality and the importance of waterborne diseases as causes of death.

“Clean water started to be available even in the cities, and human and animal waste was not treated as it should be. It reduced typhus enormously and practically stopped cholera epidemics,” says Hakosalo.

Another big leap was the new drugs that came into use in the middle of the 20th century, such as sulfa drugs, penicillin and tuberculosis drugs, which could cure bacterial infections. Vaccines, on the other hand, saved people who might have previously died from communicable diseases.

In the discussion about the historical improvement of health, reproductive health is often forgotten, says Hakosalo.

“In a time when there was no family planning, no means of contraception and the culture did not allow its use, it was really dangerous to be a married woman who gave birth frequently.”

Father and mother take care of a baby boy at home in the early 1960s.