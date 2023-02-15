It used to be worse | An endless firefight broke out in the middle of Vallila – Finland was a country of bloodshed, suddenly everything changed

In Finland, a homicide occurred on average almost every other day. Nowadays, the situation is completely different.

Dance restaurant More than two hundred people had arrived at Jortsumestari on Helsinki’s Vallila Sturenkatu to celebrate the New Year. The year 1996 was about to begin.

That year became one of the bloodiest in modern Finnish history, measured by the number of murders. After that, the homicide rate went down.

When rockets were fired outside to celebrate the change of the year, none of Jortsumestar’s customers knew anything about the murders of the new year.

They were equally unaware that soon their party place would turn into a crime scene.

Jortsumaster had attracted customers by publishing an announcement in Helsingin Sanomat on New Year’s Eve.

In the newspaper announcement, it was said that an iskelmä singer will perform in the restaurant Arja Havakka and that the restaurant is exceptionally open until four in the morning. The entrance ticket cost 30 marks (about seven euros in today’s money).

On the same evening, The Cool Sheiks, Suburban Tribe and Candy Darling performed at Tavastia, in the Semifinal Lemonator and at Old Maestro Meiju Suvas.

Still gigging, 78-year-old Arja Havakka remembers very well the New Year’s Eve 27 years ago at Jortsumestar. Today, the tropical animal house Tropicario is located in the same place.

“It was a very popular dance place at the time,” he says.

Havakka remembers that he finished the gig a little before three in the morning Gullto the song.

As agreed, the backing band continued to play for a while without Havakka. As the music continued, the singer picked up his outer clothes and left the restaurant for his accommodation to sleep.

Restaurant Jortsumestar’s announcement in Helsingin Sanomat 31 December 1995.

Soon After Havaka left, at three in the morning, the first shot was heard in the restaurant. More shooting followed.

A 55-year-old man shot at a 32-year-old man he knew twice at close range and then a couple more times from further away.

The younger man dug his own gun out of his pocket and started firing back.

He fired six times. Four shots hit a bystander 27-year-old man sitting at the bar counter.

The bystander died from his injuries. Both shooters survived.

Then started in 1996, homicides were extremely common compared to the current situation in Finland. On average, almost every other day someone died as a victim of homicide or other violence in Finland.

There were more murders in the 1990s than in the previous and following decades.

Immediately after 1996, the number of people killed in homicides began to decrease. In the 2010s, the number of victims was half of the 1990s level.

The number of homicides is still clearly lower than in the 1990s, although in recent years their number has not decreased as before.

Why homicides began to decrease after the mid-1990s?

There is no single sure answer to this question, says the research doctor at the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy Karoliina Suonpää.

One explanation for the decline in homicides is the aging of the population. Violent behavior is more common in youth, so reducing the number of young men also reduces homicides.

However, this does not explain the phenomenon completely, because today’s working-age men commit fewer homicides than previous generations, even in relation to the size of the age group.

Another possible explanation is that people drink alcohol less binge-like than in the 1990s. According to the third explanation, the social climate condemns violence more strongly than before.

It is also possible that a smaller proportion of violent incidents will lead to death than before. It could be due, for example, to the improvement of first aid or the fact that with mobile phones it is easier to call for help.

“There are many different views on what is the reason for the decrease in homicides. The researchers are not unanimous,” says Suonpää.

He points out that homicides have decreased in the same period in several other Western countries as well.

The police investigated the locations at the Jortsumestar restaurant after the shooting incident in 1996.

Iskelmä singer Arja Havakka found out about the shooting incident in Jortsumestari only the next day, when she went to get things from the restaurant.

“Boys [Havakan taustabändi] they said that there had been quite a lot of shouting and commotion. I felt like my heart was going to break,” he describes his feelings after hearing about the shooting.

Havakka is sure that his life would have been in danger if the shooting had happened a moment earlier while he was still performing.

According to Havaka, one of the shots had hit the singing cabinet, in front of which he had been singing Seagull just moments before the shooting began.

“It feels pretty crazy when you start thinking about it.”