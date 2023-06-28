Edda Ribeiroi

06/28/2023 – 9:18 am

The federal government published a normative ordinance with the rules of Desenrola Brasil, a debt renegotiation program. The program provides that families with debts since 2019 can participate, with payment of a minimum installment of R$ 50 to creditors. Desenrola was created by Provisional Measure No. 1,176, of June 5, 2023, and should start to take effect in September.

As already published, the program should open a calendar for a membership auction for financial institutions that wish to participate. According to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, creditors can already join. “Now it will go into operation for creditors to adhere to the program” said the minister in conversation with journalists. The folder predicts that 70 million Brazilians will be served by the two tracks.

Who can participate in Desenrolla in Track 1?

Individuals with a monthly income equal to or less than two minimum wages or enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) can participate in the so-called Tier 1. You must be registered in the defaulter register from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022.

What debts will be forgiven?

Financial and non-financial debts, whose negative values ​​do not exceed the amount of BRL 5,000.00. The financing amount will be up to R$ 5,000.00 (five thousand reais) per debtor, considering the sum of financed debts.

In the debt financing option, credit operations within the scope of Desenrola Brasil – Tier 1 must meet the following conditions:

maximum interest of 1.99% (one percent and ninety-nine tenths) per month;

grace period of 30 days to a maximum of 59 days;

contracting date of the new credit operation until December 31, 2023;

minimum period of two months and maximum period of sixty months for payment of operations;

minimum installment of R$ 50.00 (fifty reais).

Who can participate in Desenrola in Track 2?

In the so-called Tier 2, the program covers debts that are registered in delinquent registers on December 31, 2022, and that have an active record on the date of publication of the ordinance. Debtors with a monthly income equal to or less than R$ 20,000 may participate. The minimum period for repaying the debts will be 12 months.























