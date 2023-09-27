When the transsexual influencer Wendy Guevara30 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato, was in “The house of the famous Mexico”television producer Juan Osoriofather of the actor and singer Emilio Osorio (another of the participants of said reality show), had told the media that the member of “Las Perdidas” would be part of the cast of her new soap opera for TelevisaUnivisionwhich will be named “A love without a recipe”. Likewise, he said that the Peruvian actor Nicola Porcella would also be in the melodrama.

However, a few days ago it was announced that Wendy Guevara, the big winner of the first season of “The House of the Famous Mexico”, would no longer be in the new soap opera by Juan Osorio, ex-husband of the controversial Cuban star Niurka Marcos, which upset the influencer’s fans. What really happened?

In a recent live on his social networks, Wendy Guevara explained that her participation in the soap opera “Un amor sin recipe” by producer Juan Osorio, She was detained, since Televisa is seeing what is best for her at the moment, since there are several projects for her after her triumph in “The House of the Famous Mexico.”

“I don’t know if I’m going to be in the novel, girls, what happens is that people say that I didn’t want to, but I do want to, but the executives of the television station are the ones who are seeing what is best It suits me because there are several projects, but come on, if he gives me something small in the novel I’m going to make a big fuss.”

Her fans asked her if she would be the protagonist in “A love without a recipe”. Given this, Wendy Guevara he said that Her character was the best friend of the protagonist“I think that also to do soap operas you have to prepare, you have to study and I think that for a leading role I am not ready because obviously I am not that prepared, I am not in fact prepared, so, that has to be left to the professionals.”

