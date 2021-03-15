The photos of Martin Redrado (59), in which he is seen waiting to be vaccinated in Miami together with a blonde-haired woman, provoked the outrage of Luciana Salazar (40), who two weeks ago had confirmed his reconciliation with the economist. The reason? Not just an alleged hoax but the person with whom, it seems, the economist would have been portrayed.

“Look at him playing with women and squeezing me at the same time !!!“, the model launched in the first instance by retweeting the aforementioned images that Ángel de Brito (44) published on that social network. In them you see Redrado, dressed in jean and light blue shirt, next to a woman of similar height and physiognomy that … Lulú Sanguinetti, his former partner.

“The best thing that could have happened to me to get rid of such a scourge of person forever! The unforgivable thing is that he manipulated a minor. Play with women of all ages !! This guy isn’t worth a tear. There are witnesses to everything, “added the former panelist of Controversy at the bar (America, Monday to Friday at 20).

According to reports, Redrado himself would have confirmed to his inner circle that the woman who accompanied him to get vaccinated is Sanguinetti. At first many doubted it, since she is seen with a mask that covers half her face, but he would have ended the mystery.

Doors inside also ensure that he maintains that he never officially returned with Luciana and that he is not in a relationship with Lulú, from whom he separated in December and today he would be trying to reestablish the bond. Why then did Salazar say that she did go back to Redrado? Only they know.

“I thought they were fixed when you spoke of ‘close close contact’“De Brito told him.”I never lie! It was exactly like that. The tests support me. On Sunday, January 10, we started going out and there are witnesses. From that side I am very calm, that I always told the truth, “Salazar replied.

Also, in another tweet, the mother of Matilda (3) asked the press not to bother her. “To all the journalists who are calling me about this issue, I I’m going to go another way this time and more than my daughter is in the middle. The eyewitness of everything that happened in recent years and days, who at his request brought us together in Miami is @AnaRosenfeldOk, “he said.

Finally, Luciana replied to a follower who said that Martín “is a psychopath who amuses himself by intoxicating the women around him.” “No, she (for Sanguinetti) is another victim of his“, said the also actress and host.

But that was not all. To add more pepper to the matter, Salazar crossed the son of the economist, who this Saturday contacted The run run of the show (Chronicle TV, Saturdays and Sundays from 16 to 19) denying the reconciliation between her and her father. “Nothing to see, they never came back“, he assured Thomas Redrado (24).

“Redrado’s son denies me and knew of my bond with the father and on top of that he treats him as asshole also when the news comes out “, she put, along with a controversial talk by Whatsapp in which the young man gave an account of the courtship in question.

Meanwhile, in another story, one that reflected a conversation between them from 2016, Luciana added ironic: “Do you remember Tomás Redrado back in those days when you told me this about your father ?! You were treating your father crazy! I refer to the tests “.

And when it seemed that the scandal had come to an end, or at least Luciana’s spirits had subsided, she shared another story of a meme that made her a fan.

It was a video of her singing the chorus of Don’t cha, whose lyrics in Spanish say: “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was as good as me? Don’t you wish your girlfriend was crazy like me? Don’t you wish your girlfriend was as raw as me? Don’t you wish your girlfriend was fun like me? ”

