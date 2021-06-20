What Violence against women continues to be one of the most urgent problems in the state.

Last year alone, 105,728 emergency calls were made to 911 related to incidents of abuse and assaults against them.

This means that, on average, in all of 2020, the entity registered 288.87 requests for assistance per day, or an average of 12.03 calls per hour.

In this context, it is relevant that the future Secretary of Social Development and current Director of Global Social Impact of Cemex, Martha Herrera, has stated in an interview with MILENIO that during her tenure there will be “zero tolerance” towards mistreatment of women.

In a further step towards the economic reactivation of the country, this Saturday the XLII Ordinary Session of the General Assembly of the Union of Tourism Secretaries of Mexico was held in Monterrey, which brings together all those responsible for tourism in our country.

On this occasion, public officials agreed to join forces to promote the relaunch of the so-called Meetings Industry, which groups together business meetings, as well as conferences and exhibitions.

The World Tourism Organization gives this segment great relevance, both for local economies due to its high level of income, and for reducing seasonality in destinations, since this type of activity can be carried out at any time of the year.

Two weeks after the June 6 election, the State Electoral Commission expressed its appreciation to the Local Electoral Assistant Supervisors and Trainers who participated in the event.

They were responsible for the work for the location, integration and operation of the Polling Boards and the operation of the information system on the development of the electoral day, as well as the mechanisms for collecting and transferring the electoral packages.

For this work, the participants had an income that ranged from 9,500 to 11,500 pesos, in addition to life insurance.