What In the local Congress it is expected that this week the issue of the revocation of the mandate will be dusted off, a process that is already constituted at the federal level and it only remains for the entity to be grounded.

The detail is that during the current legislature, which is about to end, it was the local deputies of the Citizen Movement who pushed for the revocation of the mandate to be finalized and applied for the current state president, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón.

However, now that the Palacio de Cantera will be in the hands of this party, it will be necessary to see if there is the same substance and encouragement to take this figure forward and make it a reality in Nuevo León.

What Those who had high pressure to openly speak out against the reform initiative that sought to grant the Legislature the power to appoint the heads of parastatal entities, were the business chambers.

Sources who lived closely with the discussion affirm that the same request was also made to the state government, but it did resist breaking the silence.

That Eleonora Larrazabal, daughter of Fernando Larrazabal placeholder image, a former PAN candidate for state government, got married last night.

In his social networks, the former mayor and former federal deputy expressed his happiness for the new couple.

“Baby, today my heart is full of joy to see your happiness. It is a day of celebration, where I am giving yourself to the man you chose to start this new life project,” he said in a message that accompanied an image in which he and his daughter are seen minutes before the religious ceremony.

