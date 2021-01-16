S.They call themselves boot camps, but push-ups, pull-ups and jumping jacks are not on the agenda here. The participants are drilled anyway. Coding bootcamps promise to train everyone to become a professional programmer – regardless of whether they are just starting out, experienced secretaries, marketing specialists or accountants.

However, the price for this is high. For example, the boot camp run by the Hamburg start-up “New Fish” costs 7,900 euros. The number of places is limited, there are only 15 participants per camp. The company advertises on its website that 90 percent of the graduates go straight to work after the twelve-week camp.

Coding schools and programming seminars are in demand – more and more providers of relevant training courses are entering the market. Those who book such a seminar often expect a quick leap in salary and career. Companies in this country urgently need IT specialists. According to a study by the Bitkom digital association, there were 124,000 vacancies in the IT sector in Germany in 2019 alone.

Despite Corona, the trend is rising, as Bitkom President Achim Berg did last August explained. The cost block also shows how important digitization projects are: According to the market research subsidiary Bitkom Research, three quarters of German companies spent more money on digitization in 2020 than in the previous year.

In order for all of the digitization projects to succeed, specialists such as software developers, data scientists and programmers are needed, who are now sought after everywhere – and accordingly have a high market value. The average computer scientist with six to ten years of professional experience, for example, receives a gross salary of 60,545 euros, according to the digital career network Absolventa.

So it’s no wonder that more and more people are investing in appropriate training and want to train to become data analysts or app developers, for example. But are the effort and costs of training seminars worthwhile for employees outside the IT industry – for a project manager, for example? And is there a higher paycheck after a corresponding further training?

Nina Brandau makes it clear that anyone who wants to increase their market value does not necessarily have to deal with zeros and ones. “These tough IT skills are only relevant for special professional groups,” says the advisor for education policy at the Bitkom digital association. Above all, companies need employees who can handle their company’s IT applications – or who are willing to acquire the necessary skills while working.

This is also confirmed by Stefan Döppes, Recruiting Manager of the direct bank ING Germany. He recently hired a new controller. It had all the requirements – but had never worked with the SAP software used by the company. That did not reduce their market value, because they showed themselves to be willing to learn.

ING trained them in-house in how to use the software, and their basic knowledge was right. “It only happens extremely rarely that an applicant fulfills all the requirements of a job advertisement,” explains Döppes. The ING is therefore prepared to have to help a little here and there.

China on the advance, Germany descends In the past five years, China has worked its way up from position 35 to position 16 in the IMD ranking of digital competitiveness. Germany lost two places in the same period – and is now behind China.

However, anyone who hopes to make a salary jump through further training could be disappointed. “Further training is not in itself a reason for a salary increase,” says Kathrin Lemmes, who is responsible for further training at ING. If you want a higher salary, you not only have to increase your skills, but also take on new tasks in which he or she can use the new skills.

Further training courses increase the market value, but are not necessarily a sufficient basis for negotiation for new salaries. “For some start-ups that already operate agile project management and use digital tools, a Scrum Master is not an add-on, but a basic requirement,” says Bitkom consultant Brandau. A Scrum Master or Agile Coach ensures that a project, for example the development of a new app, runs smoothly.

However, he is not on any other hierarchical level than his team. Rather, the Scrum Master helps them to organize themselves. “A more traditional medium-sized company that wants to digitize itself, on the other hand, would definitely reward such a qualification or finance a corresponding further training”, adds Brandau.

Practical knowledge is important

Basically, the higher the qualification, the higher the market value. Academic titles are generally not worth more than in-service training courses and seminars. “A young colleague who has completed further training as a master craftsman or specialist after completing his vocational training, for example, can earn just as much as someone who enters the profession after completing his master’s degree,” says Susanne Seyda, economic expert for securing skilled workers and further training at the Institute of German Economy .

Bootcamp coding can also be worthwhile. Providers like “New Fish” advertise that their graduates end up in well-paid jobs. A data scientist from the boot camp, for example, should get a starting salary of around 55,000 euros.

The more practice-relevant the knowledge that you acquire, the more likely it is to be reflected in a higher salary. So if you apply for a doctorate after a long period of study and have dealt with digital change in theory, but have never sniffed corporate air, you can be left behind by a non-academic when it comes to salary. At least if he has been gaining work experience for many years and continuing his education.

This is also confirmed by a study by the Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft from 2016: a quarter of those who have completed advanced training without an academic degree already earned more than the average academic. It is crucial to choose the right training courses that are particularly valuable for employers in their own specialist area.

In the IT area, further training with additional practical experience can, for example, replace a master’s degree, says recruiting manager Döppes. The situation is different in management accounting, for example: According to Döppes, a master’s degree makes sense here to learn how to work strategically.

In particular, many companies are currently in demand for part-time courses that train employees in digital skills. For example, the ING awards grants of up to 5000 euros to support its employees in further training on digital topics. At the top of the employer’s wish list: business informatics. Degree programs that specifically build digital skills are also popular.

For example at the Fachhochschule des Mittelstandes (FHM) in Bielefeld, where students learn about new technologies such as artificial intelligence, agile working methods and innovation techniques in the master’s courses “Innovation and Leadership” and “General Technology Management”. While employees themselves have to make advance payments for many advanced training courses, this is different with these courses: Many employers even finance their employees’ studies in the “Innovation and Leadership” course entirely from the company’s coffers. “That shows how important these skills are to companies,” says Ellena Werning, Research Director for Digitization and Security at FHM.

If you want to find out which digital skills increase your own market value particularly strongly, you should sift through the requirements of job advertisements, advises training expert Seyda. Companies often write out precise requirements. “Applicants with a Scrum Master or with certificates from the German Society for Project Management are preferred,” it says, for example.

“Such information from job advertisements is a good indicator of what companies need,” says Seyda. It doesn’t always have to take years of study to polish up the skill set. Many providers advertise with short, crisp digital learning units that can be worked on comfortably from the sofa at home – here, too, the brain cells get fit, without a boot camp.