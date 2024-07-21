ANDAmerican Xander Schauffele won the second major of his career and of 2024 on Sunday by winning the 152nd edition of the British Openplayed since Thursday on the Scottish course of Royal Troon, a complicated challenge in which the Californian golfer was the best with 275 total strokes (9 under par).

According to the criteria of

Schauffele, 30, won his first major this year by winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. He brilliantly added a second to his tally on Sunday, moving two shots clear of compatriot Billy Horschel, who started Sunday as the leader, and Justin Rose, who failed to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.

South African Thriston Lawrence finished fourth alone in three, followed by American Russell Henley in four and Irishman Shane Lowry, winner in 2019 and leader for the first two days, in five.

The brilliant round that gave Xander Schauffele the British Open

To win his first claret jug, replace his compatriot Brian Harman in the Open history and pocket a cheque for 3.1 million dollars, Schauffele, who already has twelve titles as a professional, was in a good position on the fourth and final day, with weather conditions more favourable than on the first three, and signed a card of 65 strokes (-6) against which the other contenders for the title could do nothing.

The San Diego golfer, who started the day with a one-shot disadvantage over the penultimate leader, his compatriot Billy Hoirschel, completed a dream final round without blemishes and with up to six birdies that catapulted him like a rocket towards victory.

The last time a player won two majors in the same year was in 2018, when fellow American Brooks Koepka won the US Open and the PGA Tour.

The best of the Hispanic-American representation was the Argentine Emiliano Grillo, with +8. The Mexican Abraham Ancer closed the tournament with +10. It should be noted that there were no Colombian players in the competition.

British Open golf final standings

SPORTS

With Efe

More Sports News