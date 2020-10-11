Bellator premiered in Paris, but maybe it wasn’t as planned when it was announced. The promoter sold it as the first MMA event in France, where the sport was legalized in 2020, but the UFC counterprogrammed. Not with its own show, but with the MMA GP company, which is broadcast on UFC Fight Pass (UFC APP). In one way or another, they were no longer the first. Despite this, they have been the ones that have captured the most focus. The second point of disgust was the stellar combat of the night. Michel ‘Venom’ Page defeated Ross Houston by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 and 30-27), but he did it amid boos.

When talking about Page, one always thinks of pure spectacle and this time he was more restrained. In fact, this is the fourth time in his career (19 fights) that he has made the points. The Englishman fought quietly and that cost him his whistles. The public expected otherwise. Outside of that, ‘Venom’ made a correct fight. He tried to dominate in the distance and he did, but when Houston took him to the floor he was in a compromising situation, although he had had better actions before. It seemed that there was a fight, but in the second the dominance was clear for the English.

Page surprised by coming out with his hands up (his guard is never orthodox) and squeezed Houston. He pressed him against the cage and there he landed great blows. In the last round, feeling ahead, despite the fact that the final part could generate doubts, ‘Venom ‘set about controlling. It was larger. He took advantage of it and from a distance he hit just enough. There was little action and the public made it look ugly. The Englishman is 4-0 since he lost to Douglas Lima, undefeated, precisely with him he wants revenge. He has to wait, this month he will try to be champion also in the middle.