The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi launched the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, which aims to unify and enhance real estate services to support efforts to lead the growth of the real estate sector system in the emirate, explaining that the center will work to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework that supervises the work of the real estate scene in the emirate, ensuring transparency and protecting… The interests of interested parties, whether owners, investors, real estate institutions and professionals alike.

According to the department, the center will assume responsibility for advancing the real estate sector to create more growth opportunities by organizing the mechanism for providing real estate services and raising operational efficiency, by focusing on 4 main axes, which are “real estate strategy, real estate promotion, real estate regulation, and real estate transaction management,” in order to consolidate its position. The emirate is a leading destination in attracting real estate investments.

The municipality stated that the center will also work to simplify the procedures for real estate activities for all concerned parties by using innovative tools and data, and to enhance cooperation and closely combine efforts with real estate developers to improve the quality of their projects and improve the overall standard of life in Abu Dhabi. The center will also participate in various local and international real estate conferences and events with the aim of promoting To the Abu Dhabi real estate market and attract more investments to the emirate.

The head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Muhammad Ali Al-Sharafa, said: “With the launch of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, we begin a new journey of innovation, transparency and empowerment to advance the real estate sector and improve the quality of services provided to all those concerned with the real estate sector, including owners, investors and real estate developers.”

He added: “The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center embodies our permanent commitment to supporting the process of development and progress in the emirate. We will spare no effort in supporting the growth and development of the real estate sector by creating the appropriate conditions to attract more real estate investments to Abu Dhabi and creating an integrated real estate system.”