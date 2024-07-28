Juarez City.- According to the report provided by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the estimated crossing time tonight at the city’s international crossings is up to one hour.

It is estimated that it will take up to 65 minutes tonight to cross from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso via the Paso del Norte bridge.

While on the Córdova de las Américas the average time to cross to the neighboring city is 40 to 45 minutes.

The best option tonight is the Zaragoza bridge with an estimated crossing time of 40 minutes.

Wait times at international crossings are provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and can be found on the website https://bwt.cbp.gov or on the CBP Border Wait Times mobile app.