Juarez City.- One to one and a half hours is the estimated crossing time tonight by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at international bridges.

On the Paso del Norte bridge it is estimated to take 85 to 90 minutes to cross from Juarez to El Paso, Texas.

While at the Cordova de las Americas (Libre) crossing the wait is approximately 76 minutes.

The situation tonight at Zaragoza is similar; the crossing time is between 60 and 65 minutes.

Wait times at international crossings are provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and can be found on the website https://bwt.cbp.gov or on the CBP Border Wait Times mobile app.