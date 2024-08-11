Ciudad Juarez.- Up to one hour and 10 minutes is the estimated crossing time from Ciudad Juarez to El Paso, Texas at the three international bridges, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The best option tonight is the Zaragoza Ysleta, with 2 Ready Line and 2 All Document lines, and an estimated time of 40 to 45 minutes.

This is followed by the Córdoba de las Américas Bridge with a waiting time of 64 minutes to cross and the Paso del Norte with 70 minutes.

Wait times at international crossings are provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and can be found on the website https://bwt.cbp.gov or on the CBP Border Wait Times mobile app.