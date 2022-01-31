According to game director Josef Fares, the story they’ve created is perfect for exploring other screens.

It Takes Two 2021 has been eaten. The story of May and Cody has become a great success in sales and this popularity has only grown after winning the GOTY last year. Now, it seems that the fame of both characters still has a lot of steam, since the game will receive a television adaptation and a film with the producer dj2who also brought Sonic to the big screen

It has great potential for a great film or television adaptation.Josef FaresThis information has been released through the article of Variety, where they explain some details of such movement and communicate the statements of some responsible. According to the data of said media, still no linked study with the productions of It Takes Two beyond the video game, but they do come together Pat Casey and Josh Millerwho already participated in the Sonic movie as writers.

From the perspective of the game director, Josef Faresthe story of May and Cody is perfect for developing other audiovisual products: “Since you have a strong narrative with lots of crazy characters and some equally crazy co-op action moments, it has a great potential for a great adaptation to film or television,” he explains to Variety.

Ironically, Josef Fares once expressed that “the cinema will end up recognizing how beautiful video games are“, although perhaps he did not imagine that his title would receive such a proposal. Of course, the community has been fascinated with It Takes Two and in 3DJuegos we can only join this wave of admiration to Hazelight who, as we already mentioned in his analysis, has created a bomb of cooperative fun.

