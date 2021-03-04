There are only a few weeks left for It Takes Two goes on sale and its head, Josef Fares, is offering a multitude of details in recent dates. After having seen the first minutes from Hazelight’s video game, now we’ve learned that It Takes Two will not bet on replayability, as Fares himself has announced in a recent interview pickup by the GameRant portal. In fact, the Swedish-Lebanese creative has also explained that his new work has dispensed with collectible items, another of those elements that tends to bring replay value to titles.
The reason for this decision? Fares is clear about it. And the fact is that the statistics, as he already pointed out a few years ago, indicate that the majority of users the games don’t end that they start and much less choose to play them again once they have finished them. Even so, the also responsible for A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons has commented that there are elements of replayability, such as the possibility of facing the adventure again by opting for the other role, which has different powers and abilities from the one we will have played during the first game.
It Takes Two shows off their cooperative action in a new gameplay
Refering to absence of collectibles, Fares believes that Hazelight has succeeded in replacing these elements with other ways of inviting users to tour the scenarios and explore new areas. Specifically, it refers to various Minigames distributed by the mapped and other secrets that we will have to discover when we have the video game in our hands. Remember It Takes Two is coming next March 26 to Xbox One (with Xbox Series X | S compatibility) and other platforms.
