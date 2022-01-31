Almost a year has passed since the release of It Takes Two. After multiple awards, positive reviews and a large number of copies sold, today it has been revealed that Hazelight Studios’ most recent work will be adapted for television and film.

According to Variety, dj2 Entertainment, the company behind the Sonic the Hedgehog movies and Tomb Raider animated series, They will be in charge of carrying It Takes Two to the big and small screen. This was what Josef Fares, director of Hazelight Studios, commented on the matter:

“Creating the world and story in ‘It Takes Two’ was a lot of fun for me and the team. Given that it has a strong narrative with lots of crazy characters and moments of just as crazy co-op action, the potential is huge for a big film or television adaptation.”

For his part, this was what Dmitri M. Johnson, CEO of dj2 Entertainment, commented:

“It is an honor for dj2 to partner with Josef, Oskar [Wolontis] and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of ‘It Takes Two’. Like the rest of the video game world, we fell head over heels for Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim, and the imaginative fantasy universe that Hazelight has created, and we can’t wait to bring these characters, and this world, to life. life on the big and small screen.

In addition to this, it has been pointed out that Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writers of the Sonic movies, will be in charge of the script of It Takes Two. Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details related to a release date, or specific information about the type of adaptation that is planned to be carried out.

On related topics, It Takes Two won the GOTY at The Game Awards. Similarly, due to a problem with Take-Two, Hazelight has lost the It Takes Two name.

Via: Variety