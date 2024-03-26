Three years have passed since the launch of It Takes Two on PC and console and in celebrating the game's anniversary, the developers at Hazelight Studios have revealed that in total they have been sold over 16 million copies all over the world.
Not only that, Hazelight Studios also added “what a truly exciting way to start the year” with the eyes emoji in the message, suggesting that maybe we'll find out the next game soon of study.
A great adventure for two players
For those who don't know, It Takes Two is a cooperative platform adventure for two players, in which you take on the role of Cody and May, a couple in crisis transformed into dolls due to a spell. The two will have to travel in a fantasy world and continually collaborate to overcome challenges and puzzles of various kinds, with mechanics that are always interesting and continually change during the adventure.
The game received stellar ratings from the press, so much so that it even won the 2021 Game of the Year award. If you want to know more, here is our review of It Takes Two.
