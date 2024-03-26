Three years have passed since the launch of It Takes Two on PC and console and in celebrating the game's anniversary, the developers at Hazelight Studios have revealed that in total they have been sold over 16 million copies all over the world.

The announcement came via a celebratory post on with a certain margin of error).

Not only that, Hazelight Studios also added “what a truly exciting way to start the year” with the eyes emoji in the message, suggesting that maybe we'll find out the next game soon of study.