In January, it was revealed that the acclaimed It Takes Two from Hazelight Studios will receive the film and television adaptation, and now it is reported that Amazon he will take care of the development of the film, with Dwayne Johnson potentially destined to star in the film.

This second Varietywhich reports that the movie It Takes Two is now slated for “priority development“at Amazon Studios, with dj2 Entertainment who will produce the film with Seven Bucks Productions by Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson will apparently serve as a producer and according to Variety sources the actor could star in the film, although “nothing is official at the moment“.

As in the game, the film adaptation of It Takes Two – written by Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller – will follow the adventures of May and Cody, a couple preparing for divorce, forced to work together after being transformed. in living dolls.

“Embark on the craziest adventure of your life with It Takes Two, a platformer created specifically for co-op“, reads the official description of the game.”Invite a friend to join you for free with the Friends Pass, work together to overcome incredible challenges with unconventional gameplay. Play as Cody and May, a couple at loggerheads: two human beings who a spell has turned into dolls. Trapped in a fantasy world full of unpredictable oddities, they will have to overcome every challenge together to save their relationship in danger.”

