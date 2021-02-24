Three years have passed since Josef Fares delighted us with the fantastic A way out and the Swedish-Lebanese creative is about to return with another of his peculiar adventures and proposals. Now, a month after its official launch, It Takes Two shows their cooperative action in a new gameplay that allows us to delve into its mechanics more than ever before. As if that were not enough, the video of almost three minutes in length, is narrated by Fares himself, who explains in first person some of the main characteristics of this long-awaited title on which Hazelight has been working for years.

Josef Fares explains that in It Takes Two Players take control of two parents who have decided to divorce. The situation generates a logical displeasure in his daughter, who magically manages to transform her parents into two dolls that, from that moment, must collaborate to overcome countless fun challenges. Throughout the trailer we can see platform scenes, action and even very special vehicle driving. Fares himself has taken advantage of this trailer to explain some game mechanics, such as the possibility of solving the same situation in different ways.

Remember that It Takes Two is a cooperative video game that can be played both online with a friend and online local splitscreen cooperative, as was the case with A Way Out. This time Hazelight seems to have opted for a much more familiar approach, but just as fun and addictive. It Takes Two is coming next March 26 to Xbox One, with Xbox Series X | S compatibility. Josef Fares is very confident that the game will entertain everyone who tries it, so the expectation is maximum just a few weeks after its official release.